HGTV’s reality series, ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ features home designer and builder, Jasmine Roth as she steps in to help rescue DIY home improvement projects gone wrong. Once Roth receives a call from distressed homeowners, she guides them in making their unusable spaces functional. She additionally implements her own ideas to give a customized makeover to the featured property. The show highlights some of the most breathtaking remodeling projects, which makes us wonder where these houses are located. In short, where is ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ filmed? Let’s breakdown the details!

Help! I Wrecked My House Filming Locations

The filming locations for ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ are scattered in and around California. The state houses a competitive real estate market and hence, serves as the ideal spot to host home improvement projects. In fact, post the revamps, both the designer and family benefit from the remodeled property — as its value increases manifold.

The entire setting is convenient for host Jasmine Roth since she herself is a resident of Southern California, where she lives with her husband Brett Roth and newborn daughter Hazel. Several of the houses are located in Huntington Beach. Roth posted an update from one of the homes located in this area while announcing her new shows ‘New Edition’ and ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’. She did clarify that filming took place when she was still pregnant and winded up by the time the pandemic forced the entire crew into lockdown. This is what she wrote:

“Ok ok, that’s enough “announcing” for one day. Thanks for supporting all my shows, for following along, and please stay safe! 😷 Oh wait, speaking of staying safe – I think it goes without saying but we shut down all production on 3/18 and our crews have been home with their families ever since. It was a tough decision to make, but had to be done. Our goal is to be back up and working soon though! 😌😌”

Roth had detailed how her shows are shot by HGTV’s production crew on her blog. She said that each show, even ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’, are simply real-life projects, backed by a team with cameras. It is just a day at work with or without HGTV. Either way, she is running around with her teammates and taking way more load than she can handle! Each shoot day follows a gruelling schedule. Once the houses are finished with their overhauls, the clients move back in. And months later, following the conclusion of the filming days, HGTV informs Roth that the show is ready and about to air!

Read More: Where Did Filming of Backyard Takeover Take Place?