The CW’s ‘Superman & Lois’ is a superhero drama television series based on the DC Comics characters of the same name. The series follows the lives of Clark Kent, who is secretly the superhero known as Superman, and his journalist wife, Lois Lane, after they relocate to Clark’s hometown, Smallville, Kansas. Along with their two teenage sons, the couple lives an ideal family life in the small town, but the arrival of a mysterious stranger threatens to turn their life upside down. The series is developed by Todd Helbing (‘The Flash’) and Greg Berlanti (‘Love, Simon’) and is set within shared continuity of DC Comics TV shows known as “TheCWverse.” If you are excited about the show and want to know the other details regarding ‘Superman & Lois’ season 1, here’s everything we know about it.

Superman & Lois Season 1: Release Date

‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 will premiere on February 23, 2021, at 8/9c on The CW. The series will unfold in an episodic format, with new episodes dropping weekly, every Tuesday. But that’s not all! The series will premiere in a 2-hour event that will feature a 90 min episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ followed by the special ‘Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope’ consisting of behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with cast, crew, and special guests.

Superman & Lois Cast: Who is in it?

Tyler Hoechlin (‘Teen Wolf’) stars as one half of the titular pair, Clark Kent/Superman; Elizabeth Tulloch joins him as The Daily Planet journalist, Lois Lane. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin star as the couple’s twin sons, Jonathan Kent and Jordan Kent. Rounding off the lead cast are Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge.

Superman & Lois Plot: What is it About?

The series will follow the titular power couple from the pages of DC Comics as they embark on a brand new adventure and by far the most significant challenge they have faced; parenthood! Clark and Lois are both heroes in their own right. Clark is secretly the costumed superhero Superman who fights to protect the world, and Lois strives to bring the right kind of change through her journalism. Along with their two sons, the couple relocates to Smallville, Kansas, where Clark spends some time re-integrating into his hometown and gets reacquainted with old friends.

Their kids, Jonathan and Jordan, are initially unaware of their father’s identity, but after the family relocates to Smallville, Clark reveals the truth to them. The kids struggle to cope with the legacy of their father and to settle into their new surroundings. Elsewhere a mysterious stranger is plotting a nefarious plan; to convince the world that it no longer needs Superman. The series explores the vulnerabilities of the ever-popular superhero, Superman, through the lenses (or should we say glasses?) of parenthood and how his relationship with Lois evolves in this new phase of their lives. Check out the action-packed trailer for season 1 to get a better look at what you can expect from the series.

