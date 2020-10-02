The ‘Harry Potter’ fame, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, auditioned for the male lead role in ‘After’ – Hardin, a typical bad boy with a heart of gold. He bagged the part with his flawless expressions and somber persona. His co-star, Josephine Langford, is an Australian actress whose innocent eyes suited the script perfectly well. She essays Tessa’s character who is an object of affection for Hardin. The co-actors’ sizzling on-screen chemistry kick-started rumors of a concealed off-the-camera romance. Let us follow their journey through the filming process and after the wrap-up to explore the truth behind the speculations!

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford: After Journey

Being an avid reader, Josephine was among the 543 million readers who had devoured the ‘After’ novel series, which was first published as a Wattpad story and a piece of Harry Styles fan fiction. Her splendid portrayal of Tessa Young comes from a deep understanding of her character. On the contrary, her co-star, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, got acquainted with the books and their mass popularity after auditioning for the adapted film’s lead role. Yet the “good girl meets bad boy” vibe not only won the hearts of millions but also filled them with the hope of the two being a couple.

After an exceptional box-office response, the movie is set to have sequels in the same order as the books, namely ‘After We Collided’ (2020), ‘After We Fell’ (2021), and ‘After Ever Happy’ (2022). ‘After’ released on April 10, 2019, in South America, and the audience saw the skilled actress meticulously playing a dutiful daughter who lets her walls down after meeting the brooding and dashing, Hardin Scott. He challenges her notions about life and alters her personality unknowingly.

It would have been practically impossible for Josephine and Fiennes-Tiffin to play the intense characters, Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, without having natural chemistry between them. In addition to exhibiting several sexually appealing scenes, they also shared “a lot” of on-screen kisses. Let us not forget that behind most of the “action” goes days of rehearsals. How hard would it have been to keep the intimacy strictly professional? Or did the young and gorgeous actors give in?

Are Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford Together?

Fiennes-Tiffin and Langford have garnered hoards of fans worldwide owing to their impeccable performances, individually and more so, as a couple. The fans have been yearning to see the stars transform their surreal on-screen romance into a real-life love story. They were ready to vouch for the fact that their undeniably steamy equation had its basis in reality. But Josephine labels the “kissing” during the movie’s filming as a technical process.

Despite the blushing during the promotional interviews, their relationship seems hardly flirtatious and even platonic. Yet the fans have “shipped” the co-stars since day one, to which the actress was quick to respond that they “will ship anything.” Her co-star, in an interview with Elle U.S., confessed to being in a couple of casual relationships but never being serious enough to label a female friend as his “girlfriend.”

The novelist, Anna Todd, also came to his rescue and confirmed to her wide readership that the Award-winning actor was not yet lucky in love. After staunch denial of a budding romance or its possibility in the near future, fans have accepted the truth for what it is. Thus, there is no truth in the statement that the duo is anything more than “good friends.

