HGTV is all set to showcase this year’s opulent Christmas decorations at the most famous house in America. With HGTV’s annual holiday special ‘White House Christmas’, viewers across America don’t have to even get off their couches to see the iconic home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in all its Yuletide magnificence. Curious to know what to expect from this year’s ‘White House Christmas’ and where and when you can catch it? Here is everything you need to know.

White House Christmas 2020 Release Date

‘White House Christmas 2020’ is all set to premiere on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. ET/PT, on HGTV.

Where To Watch White House Christmas 2020 Online?

You can watch ‘White House Christmas 2020’ as it airs on HGTV at the aforementioned timeslot. If you’re a cord-cutter or just prefer to watch online, you can do so on HGTV’s official website, where this year’s episode of ‘White House Christmas’ will be added sometime soon after its television premiere. Viewers can also watch past years’ episodes of ‘White House Christmas’ on the HGTV website. Additionally, you can also stream HGTV live on Roku (by adding the HGTV Go app) or YouTube TV.

What to Expect From White House Christmas 2020?

Alison Victoria of ‘Windy City Rehab’ hosts ‘White House Christmas 2020’ and takes you on a tour of America’s first residence decked out in all its Yuletide splendor. We know from current First Lady Melania Trump’s Twitter that the theme for this year’s festive decor for the White House is “America the Beautiful”. You can also expect a retrospective on the decor of Christmases in the last decade, along with a narrative on the 2020 decorations.

The @WhiteHouse Cross Hall & Grand Foyer overflow with love, joy, peace, hope & faith, revealing the most important gifts of the season. The scene reminds us of the many blessings in our own lives & how grateful we are to call this beautiful land our home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/YuGbxW9XPj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 6, 2020

Apart from the beautifully decorated trees and fireplace mantelpieces, you will get to see the fantastic gingerbread version of the White House, which for the first time ever includes a creation of the Rose Garden and the First Ladies’ Garden, in addition to the meticulously replicated East Wing, the Executive Residence, and the West Wing. ‘White House Christmas 2020’ promises to be a real treat so make sure you don’t miss out. We will certainly be watching HGTV’s spectacular Christmas special to put us in the festive mood.

