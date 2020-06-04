There are days when you just want to lay back, relax, and watch something simple that leaves you with a smile on your face. During times like these, ‘Kakushigoto’ serves as the perfect heartwarming anime that’s cute, funny, and very wholesome in context with its character development. There’s also this undertone of satire to the manga industry in it, which is now turning out to be one of its key plot points. I absolutely adore this anime and if you’re like me, I’m sure that you’re already looking forward to its next episode. Well, on that premise, to know more about its next episode, read on.

Kakushigoto Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 11, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on June 12 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 11 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 11 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Now that the first season of ‘Kaushigoto’ is almost reaching its end, it makes some major revelations about what happened to Kakushi in the future. The closing scene of the 10th episode shows that Kakushi set his pen down and decided to give up on his job as a mangaka. He felt that no one finds his work interesting anymore and decided to pursue something else just to earn a living. The grown-up version of Hime also talks about some newspaper clipping that revealed his personal life to the world and forced him to give up on his job. The details regarding this are still under the covers, so we can expect the last two episodes of this season to make some major revelations about what forced Kakushi to give up on that one thing he truly loves.

Apart from that, it also remains unclear why Kakushi still has not been featured in the future timeline of the show. Whether something bad happened to him or not will be revealed in the next episode. It is possible that all of this will somehow be related to Kakushi’s deceased wife since the show has never made any clear indications about what happened to her. The only thing we know about her is that she left these little boxes for Hime where each one of them has a birthday present for her. With so many mysteries to uncover, hopefully, this season will be able to conclude all of these underlying plot points.

Read More: Best Anime for Kids