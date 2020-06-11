At its surface, ‘Kakushigoto’ seemed like a cutesy anime that revolved around the relationship between a father and his daughter. But deep down it has a warm mushy core that creates a warm and cozy atmosphere for you to relish some of your childhood memories. ‘Kakushigoto’ may not be everyone, but it’s among the most heartwarming treats of this season and everyone should at least once give it a try. That being said, if, like us, you’re looking forward to its final episode of the season, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 18, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on June 19 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 12 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 12 Spoilers: What to Expect?

‘Kakushigoto’ started off as a very serious anime but with its recent developments, it has been slowly drifting towards a very serious conclusion. Although I cannot be too sure about this, I’m guessing that the last episode of this season will completely revolve around the grown-up version of Hime and will show what exactly happened to Kakushi. Because if that does not happen, I’m sure that many fans of the series will be left disappointed. It also seems possible that in the season’s finale, the anime will conclude all of its plot points and bring an end to Kakushi’s story. However, on the contrary, it still seems like the anime has way too many plot points to cover before it ends its run.

If the final episode does not entirely focus on Hime’s side of the story, we can also expect a few more developments between Hime and Kakushi’s warm relationship. This, for obvious reasons, will have a layer of comedy as well along with some extremely heartwarming moments. It seems very less likely that things will end perfectly for Kakushi and his daughter as the future timeline suggests that something really bad happened to Kakushi. He stopped writing mangas and eventually, completely disappeared from the scene. Moreover, even though he cares so much about Hime, he hasn’t been featured anywhere hear her in the future timeline. So fans of the series should prepare themselves for the finale with some tissues in hand as it might drop some tearjerking moments between our beloved father-daughter pair.

