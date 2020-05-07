‘Kakushigoto’ is unlike any other anime you’ve ever seen before. It perfectly balances its comedy with its heartwarming themes and leaves you with a lesson or two on parenting and believing in oneself. Even its formulaic approach in every episode is now starting to change, and in its second half, we can certainly expect some major revelations. If like us, you’re eagerly waiting for its next episode, we’ve got some potential spoilers for you in the article below. But before we get to those, let us first walk you through the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 14, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on May 15 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 7 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the 6th episode, Kakushi faces a whole new dilemma. He agrees to sign autographs for his fans but fears that this will later somehow reveal his secret to his daughter. Later, it turns out that he was avoiding signing autographs because he still does not feel confident about what he writes. But when he actually shows up at the signing event, he learns that there are people out there who actually like to read his manga. He also meets a father and son pair who ask for his autograph. This makes him wonder why he has been hiding his manga from his daughter all this while. In the closing moments of the episode, a grown-up Hime opens up another one of her mother’s boxes and finds an old dusty manga.

With episode 6, the whole direction of ‘Kakushigoto’ now seems to be changing. Although the episode had its moments of comic relief, for the most part, it adopted a very serious tone. Kakushi is now slowly starting to realize that he needs to believe in himself and his work. He’s also learning that nothing bad will happen if his daughter discovers what he does for a living. In fact, she’ll be even more disappointed if she figures out that he has been lying to him all this while. The motif at the end of each episode, which features a grown-up version of Hina, reveals that something really tragic has happened. These sporadic motifs will probably lead up to the season’s finale later.

