On its surface, ‘Kakushigoto’ brims with silly humor, which, for the most part, works quite well. The anime also adopts a standalone format that allows viewers to start watching it anytime they want. However, even with this approach, it’s quite surprising how the anime never hampers the development of its characters. Its themes have a lot to do with parenting in general, but pretty much anyone can enjoy it. It is easily one of the best slice-of-life comedies of the season. If you have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 21, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on May 15 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 8 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 8 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Kakushi faces yet another dilemma when his daughter hopes to get a pet dog. At first, he seems a little reluctant about it. But after giving it enough thought, he finally agrees and promises her that he’ll get her one. Episode 7 also introduces another character who seems to be Hime’s grandfather. Although no revelations about his character are made, the show makes it pretty evident that Kakushi does not like him. The upcoming episodes will shed more light on this. For now, all we know about him is that he’s an artist since he drew Kakushi’s wife’s painting with that dog. Moreover, we also know that he is extremely rich and is always keeping an eye on Hime.

Later in the series, we’ll probably learn that he has always hated Kakushi because he’s not that great of an artist like him. And maybe, he even resented his daughter’s marriage with Kakushi. Speaking of Kakushi’s wife, nothing major about her has been revealed yet but each episode drops some subtle hints about her. So even in the next episode, we can expect to know a bit more about who she was. As the post-credits scene of Episode 7 suggests, we’ll also get to see more of Kakushi’s problems at work. This time again, he’ll struggle to keep himself motivated and will not be able to get past his first draft. While he’ll wallow in his own miseries, his co-worker, too, will try hard to keep going.

