Although I wouldn’t call it a sub-genre in itself, there are quite a few anime shows that adopt “parenting” as their core theme. ‘Kakushigoto,’ a surprisingly good anime of this season, treads a similar path and highlights the warm and virtuous relationship between a single father and his daughter. Apart from that, it also portrays the real issues that many mangakas have to face—short deadlines, endless working hours, writer’s block, and many others. I don’t usually say this but ‘Kakushigoto’ is certainly for everyone and no matter what anime genre you’re into, you should certainly check it out. For those who have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the streaming details and release date of its next episode.

Kakushigoto Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘Kakushigoto’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘Kakushigoto’ Episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 28, 2020, at 9:30 am PT in the US ( and on May 29 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Kakushigoto Episode 9 English Dub Online?

‘Kakushigoto’ Season 1 is available on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Kakushigoto Episode 9 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Kakushigoto, the titular character of the series is a well-known mangaka who mostly writes manga for adults. As much as he loves his job, he hates being open about it as he fears that his daughter will find out what he does for a living. The 8th episode of the season highlights another parenting dilemma that Kakushi has to put himself through. After getting a new dog, the first issue he faces is deciding a name for it. But as always, Hime is able to spare him some trouble by deciding a name herself. Back at his workplace, he faces a new set of snags along with his team of manga artists. However, this, too, passes with time and Kakushi manages to stay above the water.

As revealed in the post-credits scene of the 8th episode, Kakushi and his team will now struggle to meet their year-end deadlines. In the meantime, back at home, Kakushi will also face other issues with his daughter who is growing every day now. Although the two of them still connect very well, we’ll soon learn what really connects the present events of the anime with the future motifs that are shown after each episode. Moreover, since the season is now coming to an end, we might also learn more about Kakushi’s relationship with his deceased wife and what truly happened to her.

