The second season of ‘His Dark Materials’, which dropped on November 16, 2020, kicks off right from where we left off in the season one finale. Following the betrayal of her father, Lyra and Pan cross the Multiverse, created by Lord Asriel. Even Will enters this same new world, called Cittàgazze, a city, which Asriel had seen in the Northern Lights. The fantasy realm is totally different from the one we had seen in the first outing — no humans disguised as talking animals AKA no daemons and no adults.

Lord Asriel is nowhere to be seen and Lyra is still in mourning over the loss of Roger. However, when Lyra sees that Will has no daemon with him, she flees. Will pursues her and seeks her forgiveness — resulting in a fragile bond of trust. They eventually start exploring the city, which seems totally abandoned. In their search, they come across a fierce young girl named Angelica, accompanied by her friend Paola. The girls explain that following the split between worlds, deadly creatures called Specters slew all the grown-ups. Children are safe but as they become adults, their lives are in danger.

As night falls, Lyra decides to find the right kind of scholar who can answer her questions about the Dust. The next morning, Will takes out his father’s letters while Lyra pulls out the alethiometer. She realizes that Will trusts her now but she is still skeptical if she should trust him. As the gadget spins, Lyra learns that Will is a murderer and is connected to the city. In fact, both of them have a role to play in Cittágazze.

So, if destiny has plans for them, how can they fulfill their tasks — especially, when there are flesh-hungry specters lurking all around. Will the next episode give us answers? Let’s find out.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘His Dark Materials’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 23, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on HBO. The second season consists of seven episodes.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode called ‘The Cave’, Lyra and Will reach the latter’s Oxford. They part ways after entering the building, with Lyra heading toward the natural history museum. This is where she meets Lord Boreal, who claims to be Charles Latrom. The alethiometer also informs Lyra that there is a scientist in the vicinity who can give her answers about the Dust.

The next person Lyra meets is Mary Malone, who is researching the dark matter — something quite similar to the Dust. Mary additionally shows Lyra the Cave, a device that enables people to communicate with the Dust. Will escapes from his family who wants to hand him to the authorities. He returns and seeks Lyra’s help in a matter concerning his father. Meanwhile, in Lyra’s world, the Magisterium declares war on the witches. You can also check out the promo for episode 2 below:

Where to Stream His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘His Dark Materials’ airs new episodes every Monday on HBO at the aforementioned time slot. All you need to watch the show on TV is an active cable subscription. But if you’re not inclined to savor it on television, you can catch the episodes online on HBO’s official website. Another way is to stream the series on HBO Max.

If you wish to ditch cable, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and YouTube TV. New episodes, following their TV premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally subscribe to HBO on Amazon Prime Video and stream the episodes online. Viewers in the UK can catch the series on BBC One.

