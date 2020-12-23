The 6th episode of ‘His Dark Materials’ season 2, which dropped this Monday, is a tale about mothers and their role in pushing their offsprings to seek their destiny. We follow the witches who see angels flying overhead and Ruta follows them to search for Asriel. She thinks that they are joining him for the upcoming war. Fra Pavel reveals to Cardinal MacPhail that Mrs. Coulter is in the search of her daughter Lyra. On the other hand, Boreal and Mrs. Coulter enter Cittàgazze searching for Lyra, Will, and The Subtle Knife.

They encounter the specters and Mrs, Coulter subdues them by suppressing her humanity. She ends up killing Boreal while Tullio, Paola, and Angelica attack Will and Lyra. Serafina reaches at the nick of time and saves the duo. The witches examine Will and understand that his hand’s injury needs medicinal plants to heal properly. Lee and Grumman also travel to the Cittàgazze. Grumman makes use of his shaman powers to create storms and a flock of birds to destroy the Magisterium airships. So how does the next episode take off from here? We bet it will answer many questions. Why? Because it serves as the season finale! Well, let us now go ahead and cover the details of it.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘His Dark Materials’ season 2 episode 7 is slated to premiere on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on HBO. The 7th episode serves as the season finale.

His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the 7th episode called ‘Æsahættr’, Lyra, Will, and the witches continue on their travels. Serafina asks the witches to go on patrol, following which she reaches the Cittàgazze. She meets Mrs. Coulter who tortures the former to get her to reveal the location of Lyra. Mrs. Coulter learns of the prophecy, according to which Lyra is destined to be the next Eve, bringing the second Fall of Man. The Magisterium agents track down Lee and Grumman, with Lee finally asking Grumman to go ahead while he stays back and fights them. A mortally injured Lee uses a cloud pine branch to summon Serafina. Mrs. Coulter locates Lyra and kidnaps her. You can watch the promo for episode 7 below:

Where to Stream His Dark Materials Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

‘His Dark Materials’ airs new episodes every Monday on HBO at the aforementioned time slot. All you need to watch the show on TV is an active cable subscription. But if you’re not inclined to savor it on television, you can catch the episodes online on HBO’s official website. Another way is to stream the series on HBO Max.

If you wish to ditch cable, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and YouTube TV. New episodes, following their TV premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally subscribe to HBO on Amazon Prime Video and stream the episodes online. Viewers in the UK can catch the series on BBC One.

