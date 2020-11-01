‘Holly & Ivy’ is a Hallmark Christmas movie about the warm friendships and bonds that develop when you choose your own family. This bittersweet film focuses on emotional bonds formed through grief and togetherness and touches on the subject of adoption. The story is about Melody, who moves to a new home and becomes friends with her neighbor Nina, single mother to two vivacious little girls, Holly and Ivy. When Nina learns that she is terminally ill, Melody promises her that she will keep Holly and Ivy together by adopting them. Since Melody was a foster child herself, she understands the dynamics of adopted families and does everything she can to make the transition easy for the girls, including getting her fixer-upper renovated to make room for Holly and Ivy and make her home more kid-friendly before she can adopt them. She enlists the help of a handsome contractor, Adam, to get the renovation done in time for the holidays. If you’re curious to know where ‘Holly & Ivy’ was filmed and who is in the cast, we’ve got all the information right here.

Holly & Ivy Filming Locations

The movie ‘Holly & Ivy’ was filmed entirely on location in the state of Utah. Utah is the second most popular filming location for Christmas-themed and holiday movies, after Canada. Here are more details about where exactly in Utah filming was done.

Provo, Utah

Mainly, the movie was filmed in the city of Provo in Utah. ‘Holly & Ivy’ completed principal photography in Provo in early August 2020. The cast and crew had to isolate themselves to form a COVID19-free bubble and ensure social distancing even while filming. Over the years, Provo has become a popular filming destination for Christmas-themed films that are made-for-TV. Also filmed in Provo are ‘Footloose’, ‘Dumb and Dumber’, ‘Forever Strong’, and ‘Daddy Day Camp’.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is the second major shooting location for the film ‘Holly & Ivy’. Other shows and movies to have filmed in Salt Lake City include titles such as ‘Yellowstone’ (Western-themed drama series), ‘Halloween’ movie series revolving around Michael Myers, all the ‘High School Musical’ films, and ‘Legally Blonde 2’.

Holly & Ivy Cast

The titular roles of Holly and Ivy are played by Sadie Coleman and Piper Rubio respectively. Their sick mother Nina is portrayed beautifully by ‘Riverdale‘ actress Marisol Nichols (also known for ‘GCB’, ’24’, and ‘Felon’). ‘Pretty Little Liars‘ star Janel Parrish plays Melody while Broadway performer Jeremy Jordan (also known for his role in ‘Supergirl‘) plays the charming and sweet contractor Adam.

