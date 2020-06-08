Game shows prove to be extremely fun for viewers, as well as contestants. Hence, this is an added reason for the contestants to appear on them, apart from the cash prize of course. Some game shows also allow contestants an opportunity to meet and interact with celebrities. ‘Hollywood Game Night‘ is an NBC game show that allows players to win a cash prize upon victory and play all forms of fun games with celebrity guests.

The show is hosted by Jane Lynch. Lynch is a prominent American actress and comedian. She has appeared in multiple television shows like ‘Weeds,’ and ‘Two and a Half Men,’ apart from movies like ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin,’ and ‘Role Models.’ She has also lent her voice to animated movies like ‘Shrek Forever After‘ and ‘Wreck-It Ralph.’

Each episode of ‘Hollywood Game Night’ involves a competition between two teams of four players each. A non-celebrity contestant is assigned to be the captain of the team. The contestant is assisted by three celebrities in their team. Five games are played between each team. A lot of the games are based on Hollywood knowledge. For instance, some of the games are based on photos of Hollywood artists or productions. Other games ask the contestants to place items in chronological order. There are wordplay games and various other kinds.

Hollywood Game Night Filming Location

‘Hollywood Game Night’ is a game show. And like all game shows, the NBC series is almost entirely set and filmed in a studio. This is where the playing arena is made. The show does tell viewers that it is set in Jane Lynch’s house. However, that is just a joke. The show does NOT film in Lynch’s house. The set is just made to resemble a house. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Hollywood Game Night’ is actually filmed. Where is Jane Lynch’s reel house?

NBC Universal Studios

‘Hollywood Game Night’ is filmed in front of a live studio audience. The show is taped at NBC Universal Studios. The production facility is located on 4042 Lankershim Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The Universal Studios lot sprawls over 400 acres, with more than 40 state-of-the-art soundstages where a variety of shows and movies are filmed. The largest stage has an area of 29,054 square feet. It is one of these many stages where Jane Lynch’s “house” is built. Apart from the house-like aesthetics, the set is similar to any other game show, with a seating area for the live audience, an alcove for the band, and an area where all the action takes place. Have a look at some of these behind-the-scenes photos:

