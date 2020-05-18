Based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, ‘Homecoming’ is a psychological thriller set around the workings of a dubious organization and its insidious plans. With several Golden Globe nominations under its belt, the series has received critical acclaim for creating a compelling mystery fed by paranoia and urgency. The first season brings its arc to a fitting end, but there are also some loose threads. In case you are wondering when will Homecoming season 2 release, we have good news for you.

Homecoming Season 2 Release Date

‘Homecoming’ Season is set to release on Amazon Prime on May 22, 2020. Following in the footsteps of Season 1, it has ten episodes as well, with the same runtime.

Homecoming Season 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘Homecoming’ Season 1 stars Julia Roberts in the role of Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Centre. Bobby Cannavale appears as her supervisor, Colin Belfast, and Stephan James plays the role of Walter Cruz, a military veteran who is also a client at the facility.

For the second season, Roberts will not be reprising her role. The story shifts to a different character, Jackie Calico. Janelle Monae leads the star cast with a couple of other new faces. Academy Award winner Chris Cooper has joined the cast as Leonard Geist, the CEO of Geist, the shady organization behind the Homecoming program. Emmy winner Joan Cusack plays the role of Francine Bunda, a high-ranking military official.

Apart from them, the season also marks the return of Stephan James as Cruz. Hong Chau, who had appeared in a relatively minor role of Audrey Temple in the first season, returns with an increased arc for her character this time around.

Homecoming Season 2 Plot: What’s it about?

‘Homecoming’ Season 1 follows the story of a woman who starts picking up the pieces of her memories of working at Geist. At the end of the season, her arc is brought to an end as she moves on to a different part of her life.

Season 2 picks up with the story of a different woman. Monae’s Jackie Calico wakes up alone in a rowboat on a lake. She has no memory of who she is and how she got there. As she starts retracing her steps, she is led to the Geist Group and comes across a different face of the conspiracy. Meanwhile, Walter Cruz, who had been trying to move on from his history at the wellness center as well as his experiences in the war, realizes that there is a lot more to Geist and the Homecoming program than he had imagined. The trouble is that he doesn’t remember what it is.

As these characters try to piece the mystery, Audrey Temple, who is now at an important position in Geist, faces the challenges that come with the job.

Homecoming Season 2 Trailer

Here is the trailer of ‘Homecoming’ Season 2:

