The eighth season of ‘Homeland’ shocks viewers by intensifying its fictional geopolitical conflict way beyond viewers’ expectations. The show has generally stuck to mirroring real events closely, but its depiction of the American President’s helicopter being shot down is something ‘Homeland’ viewers would have never seen the likes of.

The season puts Carrie in Brody’s shoes as she finds her loyalty being questioned by the CIA. In this regard, the Showtime series comes a full circle from its central conflict in the first season.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2020, at 9/8c on Showtime. The episode is titled ‘Designated Driver’ and returns one week after the ninth episode of the season was aired. The show follows a weekly format, with each new episode slated to be released every Sunday.

Where to Watch Homeland Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 10 by tuning into Showtime during the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also watch the episode live on the Showtime Anytime app or website with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on the Showtime App or website if you do not have a cable provider’s login by paying for a monthly subscription fee of $10.99 (they also offer a 7-day free trial).

Moreover, the show can also be streamed live with a subscription for Sling TV, Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Moreover, you can also watch the second episode if you have an add-on package for Showtime on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Both packages come with an additional monthly cost of $10.99.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 9 Recap:

‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 9 sees Dunne’s team make plans to arrest Carrie followed by Saul reminding them that they are responsible for the situation. Saul is recalled to the Oval Office. He is told that Pakistan has been moving its nuclear weapons.

Carrie tells Yevgeny that she does not think Jalaal had shot down the President’s helicopter. The two then try to find the flight recorder. A pawnshop owner tells them that he sold the black box some time ago. Carrie and Yevgeny plan on buying it from that person with a larger amount of money. However, a CIA team is already looking for them in the town.

Carrie persuades Jenna that she will turn herself at the safe house after finding the flight recorder. However, she rats the CIA team to Pakistan. Carrie leaves the hotel at night to get the black box using money from an account that she and Saul use. She pays the buyer $1 million to give her the black box. The recording indicates that the helicopter had crashed due to a malfunction.

Carrie wants to return the black box to the embassy. She and Yevgeny start to make out, and the latter makes Carrie unconscious by sticking a needle in her neck. He gently places Carrie back on her hotel bed and tucks her in.

On the other hand, Tasneem goes to meet Jaleel. She reminds Jalaal of how he was picked up from the streets by her and tells him to go in hiding in exchange for his life being spared by the ISI. However, Jalaal refuses to back off. Tasneem tells her father about this and how they will be forced to protect Jalaal.

