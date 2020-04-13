‘Homeland’ inches closer to its end with just two episodes to go. The tenth episode of the eighth season sets up a literally atomic conclusion for the penultimate episode and finale, which will be aired over the next two weeks.

The Showtime series starts out with its protagonist, Carrie suspecting a U.S. Marine, Nicholas Brody, of having joined hands with the Al-Qaeda. Now in its eighth and final season, the series sees Carrie in Brody’s shoes as her loyalty is suspected after being imprisoned by the Russians.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2020, at 9/8c on Showtime. The episode is titled ‘The English Teacher’ and returns one week after the tenth episode of the season was aired. The show follows a weekly format, with each new episode slated to be released every Sunday.

Where to Watch Homeland Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 11 by tuning into Showtime during the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also watch the episode live on the Showtime Anytime app or website with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on the Showtime App or website if you do not have a cable provider’s login by paying for a monthly subscription fee of $10.99 (they also offer a 7-day free trial).

Moreover, the show can also be streamed live with a subscription for Sling TV, Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Moreover, you can also watch the second episode if you have an add-on package for Showtime on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Both packages come with an additional monthly cost of $10.99.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 10 Recap:

‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 10 begins with Carrie remembering everything she can before Yevgeny drugged her. She remembers what she could about the flight recorder. Meanwhile, the ambassador to Pakistan tells Hayes that if American troops cross the Afghan border, nuclear missiles will be launched. On the other hand, Jalal makes plans for an attack against Afghanistan.

Carrie tells a helicopter mechanic at Bagram everything she can remember from the flight recorder. The mechanic tells her that it seems that the President’s engine had metal in it and would have needed to land. However, in the mountainous terrain that it was flying over, it would have been virtually impossible to land. Carrie calls Saul to tell him that she does not have the black box but knows what the flight recorder said due to her scribblings.

Saul tries to make a deal with the Russian ambassador for the black box. However, the Russians do not want to give the black box away and intend to continue denying the box’s existence. They plan on letting Pakistan and the United States engage in nuclear warfare.

Yevgeny’s goons kidnap Carrie from the truck. Yevgeny tells Carrie that if she wants the black box, she will have to go behind Saul’s back. They want the name of one of Saul’s double agent who works at the Kremlin. However, Carrie refuses the agent’s existence. Carrie calls Saul to tell him that she is turning herself in at the Kabul station but does not tell him about Yevgeny’s proposition. Saul lies to Carrie too, telling her that the Russians do not know anything about the black box.

Mike Dunne tells his team that Pakistan has agreed to release the special ops team as a proof of good faith. It is revealed that Jalal’s plan involves a suicide bomb mission at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Carrie persuades the FBI to send her back to the United States after arresting her. The special ops team and Jalal’s suicide bomber arrive at the border at the same time…

Read More: Best Nuclear War Movies