‘Homeland’ fans must be both excited and sad as the series finale nears. Over the course of eight seasons, ‘Homeland’ has thrilled viewers with an impeccable character-driven drama against the backdrop of geopolitical conflicts. The final season sees the protagonist, Carrie’s journey finish a full circle as she finds herself in the shoes of Brody, with her loyalty being questioned.

The penultimate episode of the show sees Carrie being brought back to the United States to face various charges. She digs into Saul’s past to find out about his agent in Russia. Yevgeny, on the other hand, has a proposal for Carrie: to kill Saul and then neutralize the double agent.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2020, at 9/8c on Showtime. The episode is titled ‘Prisoners of War’ and returns one week after the eleventh episode of the season was aired. Since the twelfth episode of the season is the series finale, Showtime is going to be airing all the episodes of the eighth season, starting from 9 am E.T.

Where to Watch Homeland Season 8 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Homeland’ season 8 episode 12 by tuning into Showtime during the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also watch the episode live on the Showtime Anytime app or website with a valid cable provider’s login. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on the Showtime App or website if you do not have a cable provider’s login by paying for a monthly subscription fee of $10.99 (they also offer a 7-day free trial).

Moreover, the show can also be streamed live with a subscription for Sling TV, Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Moreover, you can also watch the second episode if you have an add-on package for Showtime on Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Both packages come with an additional monthly cost of $10.99.

Homeland Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers:

‘Homeland’ Season 8 Episode 12 marks the end of a quality television show. The penultimate episode sets up the finale rather brilliantly, teasing a showdown between two of the most important characters of the show. Have a look at the promo for the episode below:

As you can see, the stakes are going to be extremely high in the finale. As high as nuclear war. So, the choice that Carrie makes will have a huge effect. Carrie will be forced to choose whether she wants to kill her mentor, Saul, or not.

If there is one relationship that has been stable in the entire show, it has been the one between Saul and Carrie. The former is no less than a father figure for the protagonist. Hence, the choice for Carrie will certainly be extremely tough. While the chances of Carrie getting a happy ending are low, the probability of her choosing to kill Saul is even lower. A reasonable bet would be that Carrie and Saul unite once again in the face of adversity and avert a major crisis: in this case, a potential world war.

