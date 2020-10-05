Homesteading is synonymous with self-sustainability, provided the people living off-the-grid have the proficient skill set needed to lead a life in the wilderness. Since the premiere of ‘Homestead Rescue’ in 2016, expert homesteader Marty Raney and two of his four kids – Misty and Matt Raney – have been lending a hand to various families who struggle to maintain an off-grid lifestyle, across the United States. Over the years, the show has garnered a strong fan-following among the audiences.

Owing to the adrenaline-pumping content, along with the tips and tricks the Raneys provide to the families, Discovery Channel launched a spin-off titled, ‘Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch’ in 2020. The show follows Marty Raney and his kids as they employ their expertise to build the family’s dream log cabin that can provide flexibility to the needs of the growing clan. Naturally, fans of the show must be wondering: Where is the picturesque cabin located? Well, we have got you covered!

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch Filming Location

A master stonemason and an experienced mountain climber, Marty Raney, has been a resident of Alaska since the 70s. After tying the knot with his beautiful wife, Mollee Roestel, the duo has been surviving on their remote homestead in Alaska. Their four children – Matt, Misty, Miles, and Melanee – have all grown up in the homestead, learning the survival skills from their craftsmen father. After decades of living on the Raney Homestead, Marty finally decided to work towards fulfilling his life-long dream of having a multi-generational cabin on a cliff.

Primarily, Marty Raney has been living on his 40-acre plot in Haines, located in Haines Borough, Alaska. The census-designated place is in the northern part of the Alaska Panhandle, not far from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve. In ‘Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch,’ the Raney family works together to build their cabin on a “previously inaccessible” part of their own property, situated on a cliff that is 300-feet above the ground.

In the show, we see loads of materials and equipment that are needed for the construction being transported across the river to their property with the help of Marty’s work truck. The Raneys even use a helicopter for transporting certain materials through the air. The series also showcases the hardworking trio – Marty, Misty, and Matt – competing with time, apart from the natural roadblocks.

In an Instagram post, Marty described the cabin by posting a beautiful picture of a sunrise, along with the caption, “22 below zero. Our cabins in a canyon. 30 minutes of sunlight. Stay tuned. Log cabin high on the ridge. On my radar…”

However, the area surrounding the new cabin is not devoid of the ferocious animals who lurk in the wild. Marty took to his Instagram account to share a video describing the tracks of two wolves behind the cabin.

Marty expects his new “multi-generational paradise” to grant him access to various natural resources that were previously inaccessible. He aims to make it a heaven on earth for his kids and grand-kids by equipping it with a greenhouse, garden, workshop, and more cabins.

Read More: Where is Homestead Rescue Filmed?