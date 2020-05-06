Alana Thompson is the former star of ‘Toddlers and Tiaras.’ She was given the nickname Honey Boo Boo, which stuck, and eventually, she went on to take the internet by storm. Her big personality and funny lines have made way for her spinoff reality series titled ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ Eventually, her entire family managed to skyrocket to fame, and the limelight is on them often. Naturally, it might make you wonder where Honey Boo Boo is at present. We have got you covered in that regard.

Where is Alana Thompson ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Now?

Alana’s life has turned upside down ever since Mama June, her mother, was arrested on charges of possession. Crack cocaine was found on her and her boyfriend. The arrest happened back in March 2019, but Mama June only opened up about it in January 2020. She noted that the kids were not seeing her at the moment. We know that Alana moved in with her elder sister, Pumpkin, following Mama June’s arrest. She felt unsafe in the house and made it clear that she’s not living with her sister by choice. She’d prefer to come back to her mother and telling her about her day, but cannot due to June’s addiction problems.

It is clear from The Sun article that Alana misses her mother after the star’s arrest. However, there is more preying on her mind as well. According to reports, Lauryn or Pumpkin has been evicted from her home along with Josh Efird, her husband, and Alana, her younger sister. Notably, Josh failed to pay the rent in September 2019 and was ordered to leave on October 10, 2019. It remains unknown whether they have settled the case, but knowing Alana and Lauryn’s estimated net worths, it seems likely they will find their way out of the jam. In the meanwhile, they’ve moved from Georgia to California to stay with their PR rep and friend, Gina Rodriguez.

Alana is also trying her hand at comedy, and in a recent stand-up act, she decided to take jibes at her mother. Most of Alana’s jokes were focused on June’s weight and parenting. Some of the jokes refer to the difficult time the family is going through. Alana says, “Mama is having a tough time right now. That’s okay, she’ll push through. We just keep telling her to keep her chins up, all three of them.”

While jokes are one thing, Alana has crossed a line in trying to be funny. Thompson faced some backlash for going live on Instagram during a Q&A session and pretending to snort cocaine. Due to June’s drug problems, Pumpkin was most fearful of Alana being taken away from them. The consequences of her actions can be felt in one of the episodes on the series, when she’s asked to shovel cow manure, to learn how physical work might feel in the absence of entertainment gigs. You can’t see the original video since it was on Instagram live, but nothing ever gets deleted on the internet. So check out a YouTube video of Alana’s misguided sense of humor below.

Following the Instagram fiasco, the latest update on Honey Boo Boo comes via a report on May 2, 2020. The star visited Dr. Ish where she broke down and expressed her feelings. Alana is scared of being taken away as well, primarily since she’s grown fond of Pumpkin’s daughter, Ella. You can check out a recent Instagram post that Alana has made, which shows how much she loves the baby girl.

Apart from the many incidents going on in her personal life, which make their way to the show, Alana also promotes Fab Fit Fun. You can check out her post from March 14, 2020, where she’s expressed why she loves the brand.

Finally, Alana’s Instagram feed is peppered with videos of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’ They usually offer glimpses into the upcoming episodes or portray Alana doing something quirky and humorous. You can check out her most recent video below.

It is clear that Alana is going through turbulent times, but she knows that the show must go on. Hopefully, down the road, the daughters will reconcile with their mother, who is expected to amend her ways.

Read More: Mama June Net Worth