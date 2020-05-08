It seems, this week, the characters in ‘Hospital Playlist’ are all on their individual romantic pursuits. First up, we have Ik-jun and Song-Hwa. In one of the previous episodes, we had seen through flashbacks how the two already had a history during their college days. Ik-jun had even attempted to express his emotions before Song-Hwa but he held back when he learned that even Seok-Hyeon harbored a soft corner for the same girl. In the present, we see the duo sharing a meal together when it starts raining. We can see the chemistry brewing between the two as they reveal their feelings through subtle hints.

Meanwhile, Jun-wan is getting serious with Ik-jun’s sister Ik-soon — but in secret. But Jun-Wan is a bit dejected when Ik-soon informs him that she might have to leave for the UK or the US to enroll in a doctorate program. This leaves their relationship status in limbo since Ik-soon had already made it clear in the beginning that she cannot think of marriage right now.

On the other hand, Jeong-won had rejected Gyeo-wool in the previous episode. Although it is clear that he is interested in her, he is cautious since he does not wish to jeopardize his dream of becoming a priest. However, he gets jealous when he sees Gyeo-wool with another man.

Well, that’s it. After delivering another fantastic story, the super-hit Korean drama is all geared up to release its next episode. Read on to know the airtime and streaming details of ‘Hospital Playlist’ Episode 10.

Hospital Playlist Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Hospital Playlist’ episode 10 is scheduled to release on May 15, 2020, at 12.01 AM PT. The show will release one new episode at the same time slot every week and will wind up with its 12th episode on May 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 10 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on all the episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist’ is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream the already released episodes on the platform. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Hospital Playlist Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 10, there will be a major twist in the complicated relationship between Jeong-won and Gyeo-wool. And fans have been waiting all this while to know how the entanglement between the senior surgeon and the resident pans out at the end. We hope to get some closure next week as it is high time the creators give us some answers. After all, there are only three episodes left for the current season to wrap up.

Meanwhile, the tenth episode will also see Ju Jong Su and Ju Jeon dealing with some administrative problems. On the other hand, Kim Jun Wan and Yang Seok Hyeong will need to do a couple of risky surgeries. We will additionally witness Cheon Myeong Tae facing a major dilemma when one patient says that he does not want surgery.

