As the inaugural outing of ‘Hospital Playlist’ draws to a close, this week’s episode brought in some major shifts in the relationship dynamics between its characters. Episode 10 throws the spotlight on Jang Gyeo Wool, Yang Seok Hyeong, and Lee Ik Joon. It is revealed that the person who drops Jang Gyeo Wool in the hospital is, in fact, her brother. But the secret is known to Lee Ik Joon. He simply wanted his friend Ahn Jeong Won to believe that Gyeo Wool is dating someone else. He had hoped that the staged drama would force Jeong Won to confess his feelings before the third-year resident. However, Jeong Won is adamant about embracing priesthood and these efforts do not change his decision.

Meanwhile, Seok Hyeong gets ready for his parents’ divorce. And he is extremely happy and relieved. However, things do not go as planned when his dad is admitted to the hospital and his mum changes her mind. Seok Hyeong is dejected and as he gets ready to leave the hospital, he is approached by Chu Min Ha. Surprisingly, the third-year resident reveals that she has a huge crush on him. On the other hand, Ik Joon and Song Hwa spend some quality time with each other — with the former expressing that he always looks forward to these alone moments with his friend.

Well, that’s it. After delivering another fantastic story, the super-hit Korean drama is all geared up to release its next episode. Read on to know the airtime and streaming details of ‘Hospital Playlist’ Episode 11.

Hospital Playlist Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Hospital Playlist’ episode 11 is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020, at 12.01 AM PT. The 11th episode serves as the penultimate installment from the show’s current edition. Season 1 will wrap up with its finale on May 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 11 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on all the episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist’ is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream the already released episodes on the platform. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Hospital Playlist Episode 11 Spoilers

The penultimate episode of the Korean drama is expected to focus more on the friendship between Ik Joon and Song Hwa. Additionally, it will follow the long-term plans of Jeong Won. Jeong Won is all set to embark on his journey of becoming a priest. The upcoming episode will chronicle his emotions as he gets ready to bid adieu to everyone in the hospital. He will also be informing Ju Jeon about his plans to leave his job by the end of the year. In another twist, Ik Joon gets ready to propose Song Hwa. He wants her to become his life partner and Jun’s mother. Once the episode lands on Netflix, we will get a final answer about Song Hwa’s decision.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix