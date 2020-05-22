This week’s episode of ‘Hospital Playlist’ does a wonderful job in setting up the stage for the finale that will drop next week. All the lead characters of the story need to make some major life decisions. But before proceeding to the details of the final episode, let’s first have a quick run-down of the events that transpired this Friday.

Ik-jun finally confesses his feelings for Song-Hwa. During dinner, he tells his friends that he thinks of her as more than a friend. However, Song-Hwa drops a major shocker. She informs everyone that she will be leaving Seoul to work at a regional branch. As her disc pain is becoming unbearable, she wants to do her own treatment.

Meanwhile, Seok-Hyun’s father, after being admitted to the hospital, takes his last breath. While Seok-Hyun believes that this is good for his mum, he gets another bad news. His dad has left behind a will. On the other hand, Jun-wan’s secret relationship with Ik-jun’s sister Ik-sun is on crossroads as well. While nobody is aware of this, Ik-sun informs him that she wants to get her doctorate in the UK. Jun-wan is heartbroken and gifts her couple rings. But Ik-sun does not trust anyone after her past experiences with her ex.

Jeong-won has also decided to leave for Italy to become a priest. But his mother discovers that he likes a woman and this might stop him from pursuing his dream. She requests Gyeo-wool to talk to her son as well. Well, that’s it. It’s now time to get ready for the finale. Read on to know the airtime and streaming details of ‘Hospital Playlist’ Episode 12.

Hospital Playlist Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Hospital Playlist’ episode 12 is scheduled to release on May 29, 2020, at 12.01 AM PT. The 12th episode serves as the season finale for the current installment.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 12 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on all the episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist’ is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream the already released episodes on the platform. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Hospital Playlist Episode 12 Spoilers

As you can see, the lead characters in the Korean drama are all on the verge of taking some important life decisions. We are yet to know if the five friends will still be together after the finale. What we do know is, the creators are already gearing up for a second edition and they have already clarified that the ending will leave scope for the story to continue in the future. That being said, we cannot expect a close-ended conclusion. And it’s best not to expect happy endings for all of the characters either. The story will leave off on an open note or maybe even a cliffhanger — to allow the makers to take up the plot from here in a potential second season.

