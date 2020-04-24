‘Hospital Playlist’ has been a bittersweet ride to date and its seventh episode, that landed this week, carries the journey further — on a similar vein. The episode starts off with a complicated liver surgery to be performed on a six-month-old infant. However, Ahn Jeong Won, and Lee Ik Joon are eventually able to complete the operation.

Chae Sung Hwa pushes Ahn Chi Yong to lead a surgery on his own. After all, Yong is a third-year resident now and he should be ready to take risks. The young surgeon is successful in his first task. In the rest of the scenes, we witness the residents helping their professors in carrying out some important jobs within the hospital premises.

After the day is over, Yang Seok Hyeong and his friends go for dinner in a restaurant. But it is apparent that something is not quite right with Yang Seok Hyeong. He admits that he wishes to tell his mum about meeting her husband’s mistress. His friends advise him to be honest with his mother. On a brighter note, we see a romance blooming between Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Sook. Toward the end, a happy Do Jae Hak is gearing up to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife in the couple’s new house. This is when he learns that his wife has given up the property for rent!

Well, that’s it. After delivering another fantastic story, the super-hit Korean drama is all geared up to release its next episode. Read on to know the airtime and streaming details of ‘Hospital Playlist’ Episode 8.

Hospital Playlist Episode 8 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Hospital Playlist’ episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, at 12.01 AM PT. The show will release one new episode at the same time slot every week and will wind up with its 12th episode on May 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 8 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on all the episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist’ is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream the already released episodes on the platform. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Hospital Playlist Episode 8 Spoilers

Next week, we expect the medical drama to focus on Do Jae-Hak as he deals with the aftermath of the painful revelation in episode 7. The chief resident of cardiothoracic surgery is so dejected that he even considers leaving his job and settling in the countryside for some time. However, his colleagues chip in and try to convince him to take the right decision.

Additionally, the episode should explore the relationships between Jang Gyeo Wool and Ahn Jeong Won, as well as, the bond between Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Sook. Meanwhile, Jeong Won’s mum’s reaction is much-awaited in the next episode — after she finally sees her son with someone. Chu Min Ha might have to tread troubled waters because of not taking her job seriously enough.

