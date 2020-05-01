This week, when ‘Hospital Playlist’ returned with its eighth episode, we could not help but feel sad for Dr. Gyeo-wool. Ahn Jeong-won has always accepted meet-up requests from his female colleagues — in spite of knowing that they want his attention. The fact is, he is too polite and can never say ‘no’. But when Gyeo-wool asks him out for lunch, he plainly rejects her — stating that they should go out together with others and not alone.

He also explains that he would be held up with his mother and won’t be able to accept her invitation. And most importantly, the reason cited by Jeong-won is a lie! Gyeo-wool later comes to know about it while conversing with senior surgeon Lee Ik-jun. The former is dejected but she decides to maintain her distance from now on. In order to sort out her feelings, Gyeo-wool sets up a date with another man, and when Jeong-won witnesses this, it appears he is affected.

On the other hand, Yeong Seok-Hyeon tries to resolve a clash among the residents. The conflict is regarding Min-ha who is constantly having to struggle in spite of being a responsible doctor. But when Seok-Hyeon sees her successfully treating a patient suffering from an emergency placenta abruption, he recognizes her dedication. He conveys the same to her and she reconsiders her decision of submitting the resignation letter. The episode finally ends on a major cliffhanger, with Seok-Hyeon’s mother being admitted because of a medical emergency.

Well, that’s it. After delivering another fantastic story, the super-hit Korean drama is all geared up to release its next episode. Read on to know the airtime and streaming details of ‘Hospital Playlist’ Episode 9.

Hospital Playlist Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Hospital Playlist’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, at 12.01 AM PT. The show will release one new episode at the same time slot every week and will wind up with its 12th episode on May 29, 2020.

Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Episode 9 Online?

The easiest and most feasible way to catch up on all the episodes of ‘Hospital Playlist’ is, of course, with a Netflix subscription. You can stream the already released episodes on the platform. You can stream Netflix on a tablet, smartphone, gaming console, desktop, or a streaming device such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Hospital Playlist Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, we expect to see why Jeong-won had rejected Gyeo-wool earlier. Is it because he is afraid of getting attached to her, which will, in turn, affect his dreams of pursuing priesthood? Again, SPOILERS ALERT! Gyeo-wool is unable to get over Jeong-won as well. Moreover, we will see that Lee Ik-jun is planning to break up with Kim Jun Wan. We will also get more screentime from the senior doctors in the upcoming week. Moreover, some of the medical interns did not make much of an appearance in the eighth part. We expect to witness them getting more focus in the next episode as well.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix