30 Sexiest Anime Girls of All Time

Anime female characters are not realistic when it comes to their physical features. But it has brought us some of the sexiest and gorgeous ladies of the animated world. As soon as you started reading this post a few of them instantly popped up in your mind. To see if your choice has made the list, continue reading. I have tried to incorporate characters of all ages from cute, sexy teenagers to buxom older beauties. Also, keep in mind that the list is not ranked. So, without further adieu here is the list of hottest anime girls ever.

30. Risako Nagisa, Aika R-16: Virgin Mission

Quality-wise I feel ‘Aika R-16: Virgin Mission’ is kind of average. It is a spy drama of sorts. But one of the main reasons I watched a few episodes of the series was because of Risako Nagisa (yes, I am a pervert…don’t judge me, you are here too!). She is one of the hottest female characters in the series with a nice, curvy appearance. The best part is that she loves wearing skimpy clothes. She has a thing for bikinis and lingerie.

There’s an episode where she wears a bikini and…. let’s just say there wasn’t much blood going to my brain. Risako is a high school teacher of the same school that Aika goes to. Risako also acts as The Treasure Hunting Clubs advisor. Thus, unfortunately for us, she is generally seen in her teacher uniform but she looks great in it nonetheless. If you ever want to watch the Anime then spoiler alert ahead. Later, we get to know that Risako is working for another Spy organisation and is an enemy. She is however defeated by Aika and Karen.

29. Merlin, Nanatsu No Taizai

Merlin is one of the most powerful mages in the entire ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ series. She is also one of the sexiest female characters. She is almost always seen in her mage outfit. The outfit is quite revealing (not that I am complaining). Merlin is the boar’s sin of gluttony of the Seven Deadly Sins. Her magic is quite strong and has been instrumental in various dire situations.

Before her affiliations with the Seven Deadly Sins, she used to work with the Holy Knights. Like other Sins, she too has her sacred treasure. It is a sort of an orb that she can summon whenever she wants. In the first season of the anime, we find out that she is working with King Arthur from the Kingdom of Camelot. In the second season of the anime, she reveals that her true name cannot be pronounced by humans and thus she rolls with Merlin.

28. Shiraki Meiko, Prison School

Due to my perverted nature, I often end up watching shows after seeing some hot female characters. That’s how I ended up watching this show too. While I was compiling another list about some ecchi anime I saw the cover art for this anime and Shiraki Meiko’s ‘out of proportion’ or rather enormous attributes caught my attention. Yes, so that’s how I found the show.

But sexy female characters are not the only selling point of the anime. The anime has a nice plot and other interesting and funny characters which will ensure that you have a great time. Coming to Shiraki Meiko, she is a curvy third-year student and is the underground student council’s Vice President. Her glasses and her school uniform, which reveal her endowments quite nicely, gives her a nice sultry appearance. Meiko is a sadist and is known for her misandry. She is quite close to Mari and always helps her. She is strong and does push-ups and pull-ups regularly, thus garnering a huge amount of brute strength.

27. Sakaki Ryoko, Shokugeki No Soma

‘Shokugeki no Soma’ is one of the best Ecchi I have watched this year. Hell, it is among one of my most favourite Anime. This is simply because of the array of wonderful characters, the storylines, and some badass Shokugeki (food wars). Sakaki Ryoko is one of the residents of Polar Star Dormitory. I feel she often gets overlooked when naming the most beautiful characters of the series. That’s why I decided to include her on this list. She is a funny character and is quite talented. She is also quite sexy and has curves in the right places. Sakaki has long fuschia ( I Googled it. It means pink+purple) hair. She is often seen in her academy uniform. Her strongest suit is rice fermentation which in Japanese is known as Kōji.

26. Motoko Kusanagi, Ghost in The Shell

Well, now it’s time for the badass protagonist of the ‘Ghost in the Shell’ series, Major Motoko Kusanagi. If you have a thing for strong women with attractive appearance then Motoko Kusanagi is one of the female characters who is going to be the epicentre of your dreams (along with her mine is Mikasa Ackerman). Motoko used to be a police officer. She is currently a military officer and is affiliated to Public Security Team 9. Motoko is a cyborg. Her body is made of all the latest technologies out there. She has purple, sometimes bluish hair and wears a jacket above her bodysuit. She is quite great when it comes to combat and has demonstrated her leadership capabilities many a time.

25. Launch, Dragon Ball

Launch is a female character who appears in the early ‘Dragon Ball’ series. She has a weird personality disorder. Whenever she sneezes it makes her alternate between two personalities. One of her personality is that of a sweet attractive girl with blue hair, large blue eyes. She is quite innocent and loves to help people. When she sneezes her personality and appearance completely changes. Her hair becomes blonde and her eyes are small and green. She becomes easily irritated and resorts to violence which mainly include lots of gun firing. When she sneezes she goes back to the aforementioned personality. Each of her personality does not remember the actions of the other.

24. Yoko Littner, Gurren Lagann

‘Gurren Lagann’ is a nice sci-fi Anime. I enjoyed its storyline and characters. The show is set in a world where people don’t live on the surface of Earth because it is sort of inhabitable. They have built underground cities to live in. Two young adventurous boys want to venture out into the surface of the world. Their dream doesn’t seem far-fetched when the boys discover a large mecha which they call Lagann. With this, they fend off an invasion and use it to go to the surface.

It is at the start of their adventure where they meet Yoko Littner. Yoko is a cute, sexy, and badass girl. She hails from the Littner village. She has a curvy figure and is well endowed. Her spectacular assets are well complemented by her revealing outfit which consists of black flame-design leather bikini and black leather short. She is quite interested in firearms and has a nice stock of them. Her main weapon is a long-range sniper modelled around a Barrett M82.

23. Faye Valentine, Cowboy Bebop :

‘Cowboy Bebop’ is one of my favourite Anime. I am quite sure many of you have it in the list of your favourite Anime too. I mean why not? It has that beautiful western-style space setting and gives that 90s vibe. It also has a great storyline. But where I think this Anime shines the most is in its wonderful array of characters. Each character is given due attention and has an interesting backstory.

Faye Valentine is one of the rag-tag bunch of people riding the Bebop spaceship. She works as a trickster and is sort of a Femme Fatale. She has short purple hair and man, is she sexy! Faye wears a revealing outfit which does her attractive appearance justice. She is quite quick, smart, and agile. Faye is the female protagonist of the anime. She has lost her memory and was in a coma for a long time and wakes up to find that she is in debt and flees the hospital. She has been tricking people since then. Afterwards, she joins Spike and his crew.

22. Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, Bleach

Nellie Tu Oderschwank appears in the Arrancar arc. Her appearance is that of a young cute child. She has two other Arrancar accompany her as her body-guard. When she transforms for the first time, I was like ‘What!!! She’s freakin’ hot’. Yup, the childlike Nelliel turns into one of the hottest female characters of ‘Bleach’. I mean just look at her. I enjoyed the sexy character design.

Nelliel has a slim and attractive figure with some nice attributes at the top. Since she was wearing children’s clothes when she transformed into her true form her clothes wear torn and only covered the regions that mattered. Nelliel is quite powerful too. She used to be the third Espada before she was attacked and thrown in the desert by another Espada, Nnoitra. Her Espada number appears at her back. She has the hollow mask at the top of her head. Nelliel has a childlike affection towards Ichigo.

21. Saeko Busujima, High School of The Dead

Saeko Busujima is one of the strongest characters of the ‘High School of The Dead’ anime. The Anime is an Ecchi approach to the zombie apocalypse genre. Sometimes it works while at other times it doesn’t. Saeko Busujima is a kendo master. Thus, she is quite good with swords. Her combat abilities are way too good which makes her companions rely on her a lot. If it was not for her I think her friends would have died many times over. I mean, whenever there’s a tough situation we can always expect her to do something about.

But despite having all those qualities she is modest. She used to be a third-year student at Fujimi High School. Saeko falls in love with Takashi and often asks him to use her first name. She has long blue hair and has an athletic body. Saeko is also very tall. Her ability to remain calm and composed even when the situation is dire is commendable. She was my favourite character in the series.

20. Elizabeth Liones, Nanatsu no Taizai

Elizabeth Liones is the princess of the Kingdom of Lioness. She is the adoptive daughter of King Batra. She is a druid and later we find out that she is the reincarnation of a goddess and is very powerful. Elizabeth has silver hair and large eyes. One of her eyes is completely covered by her hair. She has a slim body and quite nice racks. She wears a tight top and a short skirt.

Meliodas often harasses her by touching and groping her but she always forgives him after he gives his excuses. Elizabeth is quite kind, caring, and strong. She sets out to find the Seven Deadly Sins on her own to liberate her kingdom from the hands of the corrupted Holy Knights.

19. Yoruichi, Bleach

Yoruichi is one of the strongest female characters in the anime ‘Bleach’. She is dark-skinned and has a very athletic figure. She is quite endowed and attractive looking. Yoruichi used to be a Captain in the Soul Society. She generally takes the form of a cat while venturing outside. Ichigo and his friends met her in this form when they were at Urahara’s shop. She is the one to train Ichigo to achieve his Bankai. In fights, she proves to be a formidable opponent and her speed is her trademark.

18. Hinata Hyuga, Naruto :

Hinata Hyuga is one of the main characters of Naruto. Though at first she was shown as quite shy and weak she works hard being inspired by Naruto and becomes a great Ninja. She becomes quite Brave too and jumps to Naruto ‘s aid when he is pinned down by Pain Nagato. Hinata has a curvy figure. I find her quite sexy more than various other female characters in the series. Hinata has the Kekkei Genkai, Byakugan, which is a visual prowess which the people of Hyuga clan possess.

17. Erza Scarlet, Fairy Tail

If you are asked to name the strongest mages in the ‘Fairy Tail’ then it is evident that the name of Erza Scarlet will come to your mind. She is an S-class mage and is one of the strongest members of the Fairy Tail guild. She has a voluptuous figure and wears a custom-built armour and also wears a blue skirt and diamond earrings. Erza is quite proud of the fact that she is the member of the Fairy Tail guild. The most important thing for her is being able to protect her companions.

16. Nami, One Piece

Nami is one of the staple characters of ‘One Piece’. She was one of the very first members to join the Straw Hat Pirates. Nami is a talented navigator. She aims to make an accurate map of the entire world. That is one of the reasons she joined Luffy’s crew. Luffy always protects her and respects her. Nami has a slim and attractive figure. She has a tattoo on her arm which represents Milan and pinwheels. The tattoo is sort of a homage to her family in her village. She wears various outfits throughout the series even wearing a bikini during one of the arcs.

15. Asuna, Sword Art Online

Next on list the pretty Asuna. She is one of the lead characters of the ‘Sword Art Online’ anime series and is the lover of Kirito. But don’t be fooled by her looks, she is a highly skilled player of the online game on which the series is based on. This has earned her the nickname of Flash. Being endowed with both skills and physical beauty, she is highly sought after by others.

14. Orihime Inoue, Bleach

Up next is the innocent and shy Orihime from ‘Bleach’. I know I am mentioning her as shy but later on, she trains hard to get stronger and not depend on anyone else. She is one of the prettiest girls in the series with the right attributes in the right places. She has a crush on Ichigo but always finds it difficult to confess her feelings. Inoue is a sweet and sexy girl. You need to check out the beach episode of ‘Bleach’.

13. Leone, Akame ga Kill

There were lots of sexy girls in ‘Akame ga Kill’ and Leone was one of the hottest. She is a skilled fighter and has a really attractive figure. Her sultry and revealing outfit compliments her sexy body. She has abilities similar to that of a lion. When she transforms she resembles the big feline and has feline-like ears, claws, and tail. Her hair grows longer too. She is a cheerful person and lacks ladylike manners as she keeps on shoving Tatsumi into her chest.

12. Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman is one of the most beautiful and sexy characters in ‘Attack on Titan’. She sports a toned figure and has quite muscular and agile features. She is one of the best soldiers and is a great weapon against the Titans. What attracts most people is her unconditional love for Eren and how she wants to protect and keep him safe. She is a great choice for a companion.

11. Revy, Black Lagoon

Now, we have a dangerous diva. Revy is the sexy and merciless mercenary from the ‘Black Lagoon’ anime series. She wears unbuttoned jeans which are cut off to resemble shorts. A black crop-top covers her upper body revealing her navel. She sports a ponytail with bangs on her forehead. She has a tan complexion. Not much is known about her past or how she ended in Roanapur, where the anime is set. If you make one wrong move against her, you will be dead.

10. Bulma, Dragon Ball Series

Bulma is one of the most recurring characters of the ‘Dragon Ball’ series after Goku. She was Goku’s first friend and is a beauty with brains. She is sexy and charming and sometimes uses her sex appeal to get what she wants (Though these events occurred mostly in the early series’). Like for instance, she lifted her skirt up for Master Roshi so that she can get the dragon ball. She is currently married to Vegeta and is the mother of Trunks and Bulla.

9. Rangiku Matsumoto, Bleach

Rangiku Matsumoto is a name synonymous with curves. Her name would never go unmentioned in a conversation about curvaceous and buxom beauties from anime. She gave me some real ‘hard’ times while I was watching ‘Bleach’. Her biggest feature is her large bosom, which she keeps on display by letting her robe hang loose. The beach episode of ‘Bleach’ gave us some great looks at her assets. She is a greatly skilled fighter and is the lieutenant under captain Toshiro.

8. Rias Gremory, High School DxD

Up next is the sexy devil from ‘High School DxD’, Rias Gremory. Man, she is sexy and gorgeous. I love her long hair. She is a well endowed and tall female character. Her attractive figure allows her to be seductive at times. Generally, she wears the academy uniform but sometimes we do get a glimpse of her sexy body when she wears some sexy lingerie. She is a pure-blooded devil and was the one to reincarnate Issei after he was killed. She has strong affections for Issei.

7. Nico Robin, One Piece

If one asks you to name the sexiest characters in ‘One Piece’, Nico Robin instantly pops up in your mind. She is a sexy and tall woman with beautiful long legs and slender arms. Nico often wears uniforms which reveal her cleavage. She has black hair and a tan complexion. She is the last survivor of her island Ohara and is a member of the Straw Hat Pirates where she works as an archaeologist. Her long legs add to her fighting capabilities.

6. Cana Alberona, Fairy Tail

Now let’s move to the world of ‘Fairy Tail’ anime series. Here we have one of the sexiest mage, Cana Alberona. She is a curvy woman with a nice rack upstairs. She has rounded, curvy and firm hips. Her hair reaches up to the mid-portion of her back. She mostly wears revealing outfits which nicely shows-off her assets. Cana is an S-class mage and is known to frequently drink but never get drunk. She is a skilled mage and often uses kinky moves in her battle.

5. Boa Hancock, One Piece

Let’s move back to ‘One Piece’ now since we have left the sexy diva in the form of Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock, behind. She is another sexy character from ‘One Piece’. She also sports revealing outfits which accentuates her looks and gives us the pleasure of looking at some wonderful and deep cleavage. Boa is a tall and slender woman with a thin waist and long black hair. She is the captain of Kuja Pirates.

4. Albedo, Overlord

Next, on the list, we have the Goddess Albedo from the ‘Overlord’ anime series. She is the overseer of the floor guardians. She is one of the most beautiful female characters in anime. Albedo has beautiful long cascades of black hair, sexy horns on her head, and beautiful wings on her waist. She has gorgeous bosom. She wears a pure white dress which adds to her serenity. Her beauty dangles on the line of pure and sultry.

3. Esdeath, Akame ga Kill

Esdeath was one of the main antagonists of ‘Akame ga Kill’. She is one hell of a sexy diva. She is tall, slender and possesses a beautiful bosom. Esdeath looks quite sexy in her General uniform. She falls in love with Tatsumi and becomes obsessed with him. We get a good look at her body during a bikini scene. In addition to her attractive bodily features, she is a skilled fighter and almost succeeds in defeating the Night Raid.

2. Tsunade, Naruto

We knew she was going to be there somewhere in the list and why not? She is one of the sexiest and most famous of the female anime characters. Not only that but she is also one of the strongest. She is a world-class medical ninja and possesses huge physical strength. Tsunade has a curvy figure and huge chests which are revealed in her low blouse. She is over fifty years old but maintains her looks using a transformation technique.

1. Lucy Heartfilia, Fairy Tail

Lucy Heartfilia is another sexy character from the ‘Fairy Tail’ series. She is a buxom blonde beauty who is confident in the sex appeal she possesses. She generally keeps a side ponytail and has an hourglass figure with her bosom measuring 36 inches, waist measuring at 24 inches and hips at 35 inches. Lucy is one of the hottest anime characters.

