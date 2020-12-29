Discovery Channel’s ‘Deadliest Catch’ is a series that delves deep into the fishermen experience of crab fishing off the Alaska coast in the icy waters of the Bering Sea. In each installation, we see the different professionals go through the deadly dangers, the uncertainty, and the discomfiture of being aboard their vessels during the king crab, snow crab, and bairdi crab fishing seasons. However, sadly, now everything changed with the sudden passing of Nick McGlashan, who worked on the Summer Bay ship and was featured in dozens of episodes, as a regular, on the program.

Who Was Nick McGlashan?

Nick McGlashan was a seventh-generation fisherman raised not far from the Dutch Harbor on the island of Akutan, Alaska. Named after his great uncle, who was rumored to have worked on the boat that apparently pioneered the American crab industry, the F/V Deep Sea, it seems like Nick’s career had already been laid out for him. Thankfully, though, with him falling in love with the waters quite early on, it was never a worry for anyone. After all, it is a known fact that Nick would head on to work on a boat as soon as his school hours were over and that the crew he was surrounded with helped him in whatever way possible as well.

Nick McGlashan began working on the Kodiak for Wild Bill, a longtime friend of Nick’s father, Bruce, in 2011. And quite quickly, with his witty quips and determination, he earned Bill’s respect, going on to head the crew when Bill eventually bought the Summer Bay. According to the Discovery Channel, Nick, with his mechanical and manufacturing experience, could keep a ship running no matter what. Moreover, his knowledge and experience, from having been on the waters since the age of 13, says his captain, turned him into the epitome of a true crabber. Nick McGlashan will definitely be missed in the years to come.

How Did Nick McGlashan Die?

My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight. — Lyd (@sweetsealyd) December 28, 2020

On December 28, 2020, Nick McGlashan passed away at the age of 33, confirmed the Davidson County Medical Examiner in Nashville. As of writing this article, no cause of death or any further information has been publicly released, pending an investigation. The fact that there even is an imminent probe in Nashville makes it safe for us to assume that Nick did not lose his life out in the Alaskan sea. Nick’s death was first reported by his sister Lydia before being reinforced by the Forensic Medical Management. And now, as he’s being laid to rest, she is asking for financial help in the form of donations in order to help in supporting their mother, June.

After years of ups and down from battling an addiction to alcohol and drugs, having overdosed on three different occasions, Nick McGlashan embraced a sober lifestyle and committed to his work and recovery. Unfortunately, though, with his passing now, he never got the opportunity to live his life in the way he truly wanted to. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” a Discovery Channel spokesperson said. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Read More: All the Cast Members of Deadliest Catch Who Sadly Passed Away