Jarad Anthony Higgins, known professionally as Juice Wrld is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter, from Chicago, Illinois. Juice passed away at the age of 21, on December 8, 2019. On January 22, 2020, the cause of death was revealed by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The rapper died due to oxycodone and codeine toxicity. They determined that the nature of his death was accidental. You can check out the official statement as put out in the tweet, below.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld — Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

Juice suffered a seizure when the police searched his private plane at the Chicago airport, and later passed away in the hospital. DJ Akademiks shared some videos of Juice on board with other people on his jet. One can see he was having fun, not knowing the tragedy that awaited him.

This was Juice Wrld as he got on the plane that took him to Chicago last night. He was in high spirits and looked happy. pic.twitter.com/JBsuybaC9O — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

More footage of Juice Wrld on his private jet which was headed to Chicago. Seems like everything was good and everyone including him was in high spirits until he landed. 😢 pic.twitter.com/ayDP0LXyeW — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 8, 2019

Notably, the drugs that Juice used contain opioids and are used to treat severe pain. Juice has been quite open about his history of drug use, saying to The New York Times in 2018, that he was trying to curb his use of Xanax. The rapper said, “I smoke weed, and every now and then I slip up and do something that’s poor judgment. I have a lot going for me, I recognize it’s a lot of big things, a lot of big looks. I want to be there, and you don’t have to overdose to not be there.”

He also spoke about his use of lean in some interviews. Lean is a mix containing prescription-strength cough syrup and soft drinks. In fact, Juice infamously detailed in a Vulture interview how Future was the first artist to influence him to do lean. Future spoke to The Rolling Stone about it, saying he felt apologetic and it bothered him that he’d influenced Juice’s use of lean.

Naturally, he was willing to share his thoughts after Juice’s tragic demise, and said, “It was heartbreaking about Juice. Still to this day, I’m heartbroken. Rest in peace to Juice Wrld. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do. Me having an influence on that, I just feel like…that is not my intention. My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself or to bring death to theyself and Juice Wrld is a touchy situation. I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom.”

Several other artists also expressed grief over Juice’s demise. Camila Cabello put up a simple yet heartbreaking message.

Juice’s song ‘Lucid Dreams’ remains one of his most popular works but looking back, ‘Legends’ on his EP “Too Soon” has his most prophetic lyrics. Singing about Lil Peep and XXXTentacion’s deaths, Juice raps “What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.” Undoubtedly, Juice’s death has left a hole in the music industry, as a promising talent passed away. However, it also speaks to the larger issue of drug-related deaths of artists. [Cover Picture Courtesy: imageSPACE/Shutterstock]

