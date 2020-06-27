Scott Weiland, best known as the former frontman of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away on December 3, 2015. He was 48 years old. The news of his death was confirmed from his official Facebook page, which you can check out below. But, how did Scott die?

Scott Weiland Cause of Death Explained:

Weiland passed away in his sleep on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota. Scott had been on the road with his backing band, the Wildabouts. They were scheduled to play at the Medina Entertainment Center, but the show was canceled. The Bloomington Minnesota Police Department released a statement, saying that on December 3rd at 8:22 PM, officers responded to a report about an unresponsive adult male in a recreational motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Killebrew Drive. They arrived on the scene and determined that the adult male was deceased.

Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while… Posted by Scott Weiland on Thursday, December 3, 2015

Soon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis confirmed that Scott had passed away due to a drug overdose. They found a mixture of cocaine, ethanol, and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA). The medical examiner noted Weiland’s conditions like cardiovascular disease, history of asthma, and multi-substance dependence. Since no foul play was detected, his death was ruled as an accident.

The day after his death, Bloomington Police revealed they had discovered a small quantity of cocaine in the tour bus bedroom where Scott’s body was found. After news of his death broke, Stone Temple Pilots wrote a poignant open letter to him, saying, “The memories are many, and they run deep for us. We know amidst the good and the bad you struggled, time and time again. It’s what made you who you were. You were gifted beyond words, Scott. Part of that gift was part of your curse. With deep sorrow for you and your family, we are saddened to see you go.”

Scott’s Velvet Revolver bandmates also posted on bassist Duff McKagan’s Facebook page, stating “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our old friend and bandmate, Scott Weiland. We experienced a good chunk of life with Scott, and even in his darkest times, we all had hope and love for him. His artistry will live on, of that, there is no doubt.” Check out the post below.

Weiland’s prowess as a musician simply cannot be denied, and tributes poured in from high places. Billy Corgan, the frontman for Smashing Pumpkins also noted “If you asked me who I truly believed were the great voices of our generation, I’d say it were he, Layne [Staley], and Kurt [Cobain]. So it goes beyond tragedy to say it is we who lost them, and not the other way round.”

Amidst all the praise and tributes Scott received after his demise, his ex, Mary Forsberg Weiland, was straightforward in her opinion piece for The Rolling Stone. She said that Scott’s death need not be glorified, but people must realize that rock n’ roll does not have to come with its demons. Therefore, Weiland had a successful career but struggled with drugs, ultimately meeting his end. However, during his short time on earth, he touched numerous lives through his spectacular music.

Read More: How Did Shannon Hoon Die?