NBC’s ‘Dateline’ returned to look at the twisted case involving the disappearance of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Lori Vallow Daybell, their mother, and Chad Daybell, her husband, have already been subjected to investigative eyes. However, the authorities made a gruesome discovery earlier in June 2020, prompting developments in the case of Tylee and JJ who have only been missing until this point. The authorities found JJ and Tylee’s bodies buried in Chad’s property. So, how did they die?

‘Dateline’ offers a close look at the case from the perspective of Melanie Gibb, a close friend of the couple. However, you will find all the latest developments, news, and updates pertaining to the case, right here.

Discovery of Tylee and JJ’s Bodies:

Tylee Ryan was last seen alive on September 8, 2019, when she went to the Yellowstone National Park with her mom, uncle, Alex Cox, and JJ. The FBI released their photo, which you can see below.

Gibb, the couple’s friend, traveled to Rexburg from Arizona with her boyfriend from September 19th to September 23rd. However, they didn’t see Tylee and Lori said she was attending school at Brigham Young University-Idaho. In the investigation, the police accessed Cox’s records and saw he was at Lori’s apartment on September 9th between midnight and 6 AM. Cox’s phone was next located at Chad’s property near the east end of the barn.

A text exchange between Chad and Tammy seemed suspicious to the investigators because it mentioned Chad shooting a raccoon during the day while it is technically a nighttime creature. Following up with some questions, the cops realized that there was a pet cemetery on the Daybell property. It was at the east end of the barn near the fire pit, where Cox’s phone had placed him. On June 9th, the cops made a grisly discovery when they decided to take a closer look.

As for JJ, Lori withdrew him from the Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg. She said she’d homeschool her son. Gibb and her boyfriend, Warwick, saw JJ for the last time on September 22nd, when Cox took him to his apartment. When Alex returned later that night JJ appeared to be asleep on his shoulder. The next morning when Gibb and Warwick didn’t see JJ, they asked Lori, who told them that Alex had taken him. Once again, Cox’s phone location was scrutinized for the morning of September 23rd, and the authorities found him to be on the Daybell property near the pond.

When the cops dug around, they uncovered the remains of JJ and Tylee, in a shocking turn of events. The police have officially confirmed the remains to belong to the children, as you can see below.

What Happened to Tylee and JJ?

Lori deemed that both Tylee and JJ had become zombies. She said as much to Gibb who relayed it to the police. Lori also told Gibb that Chad taught her when someone becomes a zombie, the death of the physical body is how the original spirit can be released. Lori believed it was her and Chad’s mission to rid the world of zombies. Thus, while it is not clear what led to the death of the children, this is a very plausible reason.

When the investigators searched around the barn, they probed the area with a steel pole and located disturbed ground. Remains of a buried cat and dog were found. A backhoe was then used to dig further layers of dirt. They found bricks located nearly a foot below the ground. Upon searching the dirt in this area, they found grisly remains like charred bones and tissue. Cheryl Anderson, a Boise State University anthropologist, present on-site, indicated that the additional bones, charred and uncharted, were human remains.

Members of the FBI also looked around the pond and removed the top layer of sod. Underneath it, they found several large, flat rocks. Removing the rocks, they found two pieces of flat paneling. Digging further, a round object covered in black plastic was exposed. A strong odor was noticeable and an agent made a small incision, to observe a layer of white plastic. A second incision into the white plastic exposed human remains, including the crown of a head covered in light brown hair. JJ’s body was wrapped in black plastic and secured with duct tape.

How Did Tylee and JJ Die?

The exact cause of death in both Tylee and JJ’s case remains unknown. Fox 10 spoke with a medical expert on what to expect. Dr. Burton Bentley, CEO of Elite Medical Experts, said, “If there’s fire, thermal destruction of evidence, it’s certainly going to complicate things at this point, depending on what occurred.” He’s said that the weather of rural Idaho, combined with how the bodies were disposed and buried will also play a part in determining the cause of death.

The doctor continued, “These factors are all going to come into play, but if a relatively preserved body — let’s say that it’s wrapped, is put into the ground, it is cold out and we’re getting into winter, things can remain fairly remarkably preserved for a period of time.” However, he believes that preliminary findings should be released soon, allowing the officials to take the case forward. [Cover Picture Courtesy: Idaho News 6/ YouTube]

Read More: Best True Crime Podcasts