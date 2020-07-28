Windell Middlebrooks remains etched in our memories as Kirby Morris, the security guard on a cruise ship in ‘The Suite Life on Deck.’ However, he’s equally famous as the delivery guy in the Miller High Life beer ads. Windell’s character would confiscate the Miller beer from the locations where he deemed it would be a threat to the high life. With two iconic roles, everyone sat up and took notice when he tragically passed away at the age of 36.

On March 9, 2015, Windell was discovered unconscious in his San Fernando Valley home. He was pronounced dead by the time he was taken to a Los Angeles hospital. An autopsy was performed, which revealed that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. It is a condition where one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Although Windell’s weight was believed to be a contributing factor, his family stated that he was healthy and had no significant medical issues at the time of his death.

Windell’s family posted the news of his demise via his Facebook account. They said, “The Middlebrooks, with sorrowed hearts, announce the passing of a young, black star. Windell took his final bow and, with great joy, exited stage left in the early morning of March 9th, 2015. It was Windell’s biggest wish that his final scene not be lived on social media. Further details will be forthcoming once the family members plans have been finalized. At this time, we have no further information for the press and ask that space is given to his family and friends in their time of mourning.” You can see the post here.

Out of respect for Windell’s family, his co-stars only took to social media to memorialize the character of Kirby Morris. The character remains loved for his affinity towards fast food as well as rats and mice. Stars like Cole Sprouse put up posts saying they’d miss Windell. You can see it here.

Brenda Song, who plays London Tipton, expressed her heartbreak over the news. You can see the tweet here.

I am so incredibly heartbroken<3 RIP #WindellMiddlebrooks — Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) March 11, 2015

However, it was perhaps Debby Ryan, known for playing Bailey Pickett, who hit the nail on the head about how all castmembers felt. She said that Windell was like a light to the entire crew, and he’d be loved forever. You can see the post here.

rest in peace Windell Middlebrooks, our “Kirby”. you were a light to the entire Suite Life crew and cast and we’ll forever love you. — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) March 10, 2015

Apart from his more notable roles, Middlebrooks has also appeared in shows like ‘Entourage’ and ‘Scrubs.’ He was also part of the regular cast on ‘Body of Proof,’ which ran from 2011 to 2013. His final appearance was in ‘Road Hard,’ a film which premiered three days before the tragic demise. It is clear that Windell Middlebrooks touched several lives during his short time on earth, and he will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

