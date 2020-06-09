‘Camp Getaway‘ on Bravo TV offers an escape to adults who are looking for a good time while engaging in nostalgia. Located in the Berkshire Mountains of Connecticut, the camp caters to kids during the week but becomes a haven for adults over the weekends. The counselors ensure that the conversation is free-flowing as they help the guests mingle, before socializing a bit, themselves. It all sounds magical, with activities lined up, a sense of adventure in the air, and alcohol flowing. But, is Camp Getaway a real place? You’ll be glad to know that it is indeed real but is known as Club Getaway. So, how much does it cost to go there?

Camp Getaway Costs:

A weekend at the camp costs around $429 per person, if you are traveling in groups of four. If you plan on visiting during special weekends like Labor Day or the 4th of July, the price does go up. However, depending on how early you book the trip, it might come to around $489.

If you are a solo traveler, the price increases considerably. Living in a one-person cabin over the weekend costs a little more than $750. Luckily, most people going to Club Getaway visit with their friends, so they can share the cost, but the group also has to share living quarters. Here are some people having fun at the camp.

So, what services can you get for the money? Well, the price includes lodging, linens, meals, where you get wine with dinner, excursions, themed parties, and live entertainment. If you drive yourself to the camp compound, parking is free, but there’s an additional cost if you take the Getaway Bus. For those traveling from New York City, it costs around $72 for the roundtrip.

Counselors at Camp Getaway ensure there is a wide range of activities planned for the visitors. Some of them include sports like volleyball and soccer, adventures like zip-lining, kayaking, paint-and-sip classes, as well as something called “morning wake-up raves.” Here are some kayakers having the time of their lives.

Well, fun is always accentuated if one adds a little alcohol, right? In Club Getaway, you do get wine along with dinner. However, any other alcohol you purchase is not within the original price package you pay. Visitors can opt to shell out an additional $109 for the All-Inclusive Cheers Package, or they can buy their drinks at the bar.

Taken together, a weekend will cost you somewhere a little under $1,000. While that is not a meager amount, it is a good price to have fun at the camp. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the camp’s plans. The owner is adamant to only open the doors once it is safe for everyone. Thus, people at Club Getaway are expecting a very different kind of season once the doors do open. Currently, Club Getaway aims to be open for visitors by July 4, 2020, in case people want to spend Independence Day having some fun in the 300-acre compound.

