The extremely popular and well-loved ‘How to Get Away With Murder‘ is currently airing the last season, and it has had a fair share of twists. Now, back after a hiatus, the action picks up almost immediately. The previous episode sees Michaela and Connor dealing with the fallout from Asher’s betrayal. They might have to face the charges for all the crimes we’ve witnessed transpiring since Season 1.

Meanwhile, Annalise is prepared to live out the rest of her days as Jasmine. However, the end of the episode sees the authorities close in on her, as she’s taken into custody. Since the episode ends with a cliffhanger, you might be curious about what goes down in the latest installment.

We are here to give you the rundown. We will also walk you through when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 6 Episode 12 is slated to be released on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10 pm ET, on ABC.

Where to Watch How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Online?

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ is on ABC, and you can catch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, use the ABC site or app to stream the latest episodes. Cord cutters have plenty of options available to them, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream and watch the latest episodes on the platform. Amazon Prime users have to purchase the episodes to see them. Netflix subscribers have the opportunity to watch previous seasons of the show. Season 6 is likely to make its way to the streaming platform once it finishes airing on ABC.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers:

Episode 12 is titled “Let’s Hurt Him.” Annalise is forced to fight for her life, while Frank and Bonnie have an open conversation. Gabriel goes to Michaela, Connor, and Oliver with a theory about Sam’s murder. With Annalise firmly back in the fray, the upcoming episode is bound to be exciting. You can check out the promo below.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 11 Recap:

As things stand, Annalise is back to battling her opponents, Nate is brooding, Frank and Bonnie are undecided about whether they want to remain loyal to Annalise, or avoid life in prison. Gabriel can’t figure out whether he’s with the Keating 5 or against them.

The upcoming episodes will see the overly confident, and wholly terrified Keating 5 fight an uphill battle. Asher’s death in the episode only underscores how much the team has lost since they began their journey together. On that note, it is heartening to see everybody fighting in unison, rather than being scattered all over.

With the FBI and the Costellos behind Asher’s death, the episode sets the ball rolling on future conflicts. The situation demands a miracle, and Annalise might just pull off one last trick, so the gang can once again get away with murder.

