Hulu’s anime catalog has been huge ever since its ties with Sentai Filmworks. It also has a whole lot of sexy adult anime in its collection. Now, what really makes an anime sexy? To put it simply, it’s all about how it consistently depicts content of sexual nature involving revealing character costumes, sexual situations and even artful celebrations of one’s sexual preferences. An anime like ‘Prison School‘ is a great example of how the most absurd portrayal of one’s sexual fantasies can have a much deeper, profound meaning. But then there are also other anime that use sex as a mere selling point.

Fan service in anime shows can often be annoying but when an anime uses it to explore ecchi, then it’s great fun. Here, we’ve got a list of some of the sexiest anime shows that you can find on Hulu. A lot of the shows mentioned below have engaging stories, interesting characters and at the same time, they also have strong sexual overtones that compliment the story in one way or the other. Here’s the list of top adult anime that you can stream on Hulu:

10. Elfen Lied (2004-2005)

Known for being disturbingly brutal and gory, ‘Elfen Lied‘ is certainly not an anime for kids. Even the entire plot of the anime is extremely dark and portrays a story that shows the shocking cruelty that exists in the world. But what makes it a part of this list is its few fanservice moments that are cute and sexy at the same time. While these are usually overshadowed by the dark tone of the show, some of the scenes are quite memorable and also relevant to the story.

9. Rosario + Vampire (2008)

‘Rosaria + Vampire’ does not have too many nude scenes until it reaches its second season but once it really kicks off with its Ecchi, it goes beyond most other shows on this list. There is one episode titled “skiing + a vampire” which has some never-seen-before graphic nudity. Overall, apart from all the Ecchi moments, ‘Rosaria + Vampire’ is quite enjoyable if you don’t go in expecting too much.

8. To Love-Ru Darkness (2012-)

‘To Love-Ru Darkness’ is strictly not for those who shy away from fanservice as it is filled with tons of Echhi scenes, harem and more Ecchi. But what’s really surprising about this anime is that it actually has a pretty decent plot. While most Ecchi harems try to lure their audience solely through their fan service, ‘To Love-Ru Darkness‘ offers a lot more than that. So if you’re looking for a well-rounded Ecchi, then this is one of those few rare anime that has everything.

7. Seikirei (2008)

From clothes ripping action scenes to semi-bare beach episodes to censored sex scenes, ‘Seikerei’ has everything that can fulfill the fantasies of a true Echhi fan. Along with that, it has a story that will remind you of the ‘Fate/Stay‘ series. All the scenes are well made and they have a certain flow that enhances the overall experience.

6. High School DxD (2012-)

‘High School DxD‘ pretty much defines the Ecchi genre with its extreme levels of nudity and sex scenes. Those who despise Ecchi will definitely look away from it. But don’t be mistaken by what it appears to be on the outside as it has a lot more than just adult scenes. You’ll be surprised at how much drama and emotion this one packs in every single episode. So if you’re an adult anime fan and you’re also looking for something that will remind you of your high school days, then go ahead and watch ‘High School DxD’.

5. High School of the Dead (2010-)

Want to be turned on and pumped up with a rush of adrenaline at the same time? Then ‘High School of the Dead‘ is the perfect anime for you as it involves some of the sexiest adult scenes and along with that, it is full of intense zombie-slaying action. If you’re still having second thoughts about this one, then just think of a zombie getting beaten to pulp by a half-naked sexy woman. That is exactly what ‘High School of the Dead’ is all about.

4. Prison School (2015)

‘Prison School‘ is by far one of the most impressive Ecchi anime out there. It not only involves a lot of nudity but at the same time, it manages to use these adult scenes for bringing out comic and suspenseful moments. It proves that fan service may not necessarily be for the purpose of arousing the viewer but can also be used to explore an underlying plot-point. It’s a brilliant combination of several unorthodox styles and genres that make it stand out from the rest. It is definitely worth checking out and if you’re not able to figure out what’s going on, then you can always refer to our explainer.

3. Kill la Kill (2013-)

Some might even argue that ‘Kill la Kill‘ does not even deserve to be on this list since the Ecchi in it is more of a sidelined thing. But even then, the reason why I consider it to be a worthy entry on this list is that it uses typical overly sexualized anime troupes to actually poke fun at the commonalities of the other cliched anime shows of today. If watching sexy adult anime is your thing but you’re tired of looking at the same old tales of “harem“, the ‘Kill la Kill’ will be a breath of fresh air for you.

2. Monster Musume (2015-)

‘Monster Musume‘ is about a young man named Kimihito Kurusu who finds his home invaded by many monster girls. His problems get even worse when all of these monster girls intend to get sexually/romantically involved with him. But none of these relationships can actually flourish because there is a strict law against interspecies relationships. Though it might come off as your typical harem anime, it is actually quite enjoyable and I don’t think I really need to explain why this one qualifies as an adult show.

1. Haganai: I Don’t Have Many Friends (2011-)

‘Haganai‘ is an entertaining anime about how the misfits of a school form a club to make something of their monotonous unhappening school lives. But every time they try to do something to be more popular than they actually are, it leads to unwanted hilarious misadventures that make their situations even worse. With some great comedy and also a whole a lot of adult eye candy, ‘Haganai’ has its own charm that will eventually end up teaching you a lesson or two about friendship.

