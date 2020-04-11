‘Hyena’ is Korean drama could not be more aptly named. It is the story of two predatory attorneys who go to any lengths to win the case while staying on top of their games. Unsurprisingly, they are also uncannily similar to each other and there’s no denying the fact that romance blooms between the lawyers.

Well, with such an intense premise, this K-drama, written by Kim Roo-Ri and directed by Jang Tae-Yoo, managed to attract viewers right from its onset. And we have finally come to the end of the racy, quick-paced freshman outing. But will there be more from the Netflix original? Or, will there be a ‘Hyena’ season 2? Don’t worry. We have you covered.

Hyena Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Hyena’ season 1 premiered on February 21, 2020, on Netflix. It aired two weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday, and finally wrapped up with its 16th episode on April 11, 2020.

As per reports by Nielsen Korea, the premiere episodes of ‘Hyena’ garnered average nationwide ratings of 7.7 percent and 10.3 percent for its two parts. The numbers increased with its subsequent episodes. The penultimate episodes saw the figures reaching 9.5% and 11.3% respectively. We cannot say that the numbers have broken records but they are decent enough for the show to be considered a success.

Moreover, the first season of ‘Hyena’ manages to close off some plot points. But the story is far from over for the two protagonists. Therefore, considering its reception and the ambition of the writers to continue it beyond a single season, we are positive that the series will come back soon. If renewed, we expect ‘Hyena’ season 2 to release sometime in February 2021.

Hyena Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be In It?

The lead characters of ‘Hyena’ are played by Ju Ji-hoon (Yoon Hee-Jae) and Kim Hye-Soo (Jung Geum-Ja). Since almost the entire story revolves around the two protagonists, they are bound to return for the second edition, as and when it happens.

We also have a sprawling cast of recurring actors who play important roles in the series. They are Lee Kyung Young as Song Pil Joong, Kim Ho Jun as Kim Min Joo, Song Young Kyu as Ma Suk Goo, Jun Suk Ho as Ga Ki Hyuk, Hyun Bong Shik as Kim Chang Wook, Park Se Jin, Jung Ji Hwan, Jung Dong Geun, and Park Joo Ho. When season 2 happens, we expect most of the above actors to return.

Hyena Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

‘Hyena’ is set in the cut-throat, competitive world of elite, private lawyers who only work for the richest 1% of society. Lawyer Jung Geum Ja can go to any lengths to get what she wants. Meanwhile, Yoon Hee Jae is another brilliant attorney and he is no different. Driven by ego and confidence, he can easily twist the law for his own advantage.

When the two cross paths and prepare to face each other in court, the impending battle gets uglier. With both determined to damage the other’s reputation, it is nothing but fate when romance blossoms between them. Season 2, as and when it happens, will continue to follow the journeys of the protagonists as they navigate the dirty world of legal battles while harboring an undeniable attraction for one another.

Hyena Trailer:

While we wait for more updates on season 2, watch the trailer for season 1 below:

