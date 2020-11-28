What is Hyperemesis Gravidarum? Does Charmaine Die in Virgin River?

When a nurse practitioner from LA loses her husband in a tragic car crash, she answers an ad to work in the quaint town of Virgin River. But Melinda Monroe AKA Mel soon finds out that living in a small town is not as easy as she initially thought. Nonetheless, over time, she starts building solid relationships and cements herself as a part of the community. If you’ve kept up with ‘Virgin River,’ you are aware of the many challenges that Mel faces.

By the end of season 1, Jack and Mel try to give each other a chance, romantically speaking. But when Mel finds out that Charmaine is pregnant with Jack’s kid, she backs off. In season 2, we learn more about the complicated trio. In fact, Mel has taken on the hairdresser as a patient since she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). But what exactly is HG, and how could it affect Charmaine? Well, here’s everything we have uncovered.

What is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?

Hyperemesis Gravidarum or HG is a severe form of nausea that pregnant women can experience. The National Organization for Rare Disorder touts it as a condition that afflicts 0.5% to 2% of all pregnancies. It is different from morning sickness in that symptoms of HG don’t go away after 12-14 weeks. Furthermore, constant nausea and vomiting lead to dehydration, which in turn doesn’t let the mother keep any food down. Lastly, women may also experience low maternal weight gain.

These are the exact symptoms that Charmaine is also seen battling. She thinks it is just a case of morning sickness, but Jack senses that something is wrong. Naturally, he consults Doc and Mel (after she unexpectedly returns to Virgin River, taking Jack by surprise). Soon, they realize that Charmaine is suffering from HG and begin treating her. They even have her move in with Hope temporarily, despite the fact that the two don’t get along.

This is as good an opportunity as any to talk about how cases of HG are treated in reality. There is the possibility that the doctor may advise his patient to make use of natural nausea prevention methods, such as ginger. A woman suffering from HG should also eat smaller meals more frequently and drink plenty of fluids to combat dehydration. If the condition worsens, the doctor can even put his patient on an IV or hospitalize them till need be.

Does Charmaine Die in Virgin River?

By the end of the second season, Mel and Doc have successfully been able to heal Charmaine of her severe symptoms. She is healthy and even goes back to work part-time. So no, it is highly unlikely that Charmaine will die in ‘Virgin River’ due to the complication. Avid fans of the series would know that the script has been adapted from the eponymous novels by Robyn Carr.

Many on Reddit have discussed how, in the books, it is not Charmaine who is pregnant in the first place. Moreover, there is a general consensus that if the writers continue to borrow the other couple’s story from the book, then there is a possibility that the twins aren’t even Jack’s in the first place. However, this apparent plot twist could be too much for the drama show.

After all, why would Charmaine tell Jack that he is the father and then contemplate moving to Portland herself? Moreover, given how season 2 ends, we doubt that Jack will be at the receiving end of this much bad news. In fact, it is implausible that the hairdresser will die, especially since her birth plan is solid, and Doc and Mel have catered for almost everything that could go wrong.

