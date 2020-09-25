‘I Can See Your Voice’, based on the Korean show with the same name, challenges participants to try and figure out if the featured individuals are good singers — based on their physical appearances minus the audio. The contestants are helped by a panel of celebrities — famous names from the world of entertainment and music. The show premiered on September 23, 2020, and while introducing the ‘singers’, Ken Jeong says: “However, some of them are fakers with voices so bad that your ears will hate you forever, and that is a medical fact.”

Well, in the mix, we also have professional musicians. The contestant needs to choose all the bad singers in the rounds and then progress to the finals. If they are successful, they get $10,000 in each round. And in the end, the player can risk everything s/he has won until now to win the grand cash prize of $100,000. Now, following a grand debut, the show is all set to release its next episode, and here is everything you need to know about it.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 2 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 2 releases on September 30, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Niecy Nash and Jay Pharoah joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Jordin Sparks to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 2 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Fashion Police’s Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, and pop singer Nick Lachey. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Shannon from Chandler, Ariz. She is given several clues via lip sync challenges, glimpses of the singer’s videos and photos on his/her phone, and footage from the studio.

The player can also ask some rapid-fire questions to the singer to gauge his/her authenticity. The six singers featured in episode one are given various names and the last one remaining is the one called the “stylist”. In the final, Shannon decides to risk the $30,000 she had won until now for a chance at $1,00,000. It is finally revealed that the “stylist” can sing and Shannon takes home the grand cash prize. The singer performs in a duet with Lachey and the episode reaches its end.

