‘I Can See Your Voice’, hosted by Ken Jeong, allows contestants to win big amounts of cash if they can differentiate the good singers from the bad — without ever hearing them. Each episode consists of six rounds for the players to identify the artists. The first five rounds give the chances to win $10,000 and the last round raises the amount to $100,000. Now, following a grand debut, the show released its next episode, which delivers a lot of twists and fun. Now, we are all set to receive the third episode, which has, however, been delayed. Read on to know everything about it.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 3 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 3 releases on October 14, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The third episode has been pushed back by a week, which means that we have no new installment this Wednesday.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Nicole Scherzinger, DeRay Davis, and Russell Peters, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Nicole Scherzinger to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 3 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 2 Recap

In the 2nd episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Jordin Sparks, Niecy Nash, and Jay Pharoah. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Loretta Randles — a retired banker who enters the stage aiming to earn the grand cash prize so that she can open a daycare center.

In the first round, we have the singers partaking in a lip-sync battle. Loretta correctly chooses the bad singers and manages to win $20,000. The next round puts her in a difficult situation and she is allowed to check their phones to help make a decision. Loretta believes that Courtney Govan is the bad singer but it is revealed that she can sing pretty well!

Finally, Loretta is asked to choose between the flutist and the singing server. In this round, she can either win $100,000 or leave the game. Loretta chooses the former option and unfortunately, she loses since she picks singing server as the good singer but he turns out to be the bad one!

