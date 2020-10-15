Fox’s ‘I Can See Your Voice’ brings in a pretty weird format that seems a bit complicated. However, once the show starts, it is pretty evident that the premise is actually quite simple. In fact, each hourly episode packs in a lot of fun. For a better understanding, let’s explain the series’ structure.

Here, contestants are required to differentiate the good singers from the bad without ever hearing them sing. The first five rounds give the chances to win $10,000 and the last round raises the amount to $100,000. A player can choose to leave the game without participating in the last round. Now, following a grand debut, the show released its second and third episodes, which deliver a lot of twists and fun. Now, we are all set to receive the fourth episode, which has, however, been delayed. Read on to know everything about it.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 4 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 4 releases on October 28, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The 4th episode has been pushed back by a week, which means that we have no new installment this Wednesday.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Pat Monahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Bob Saget, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Pat Monahan to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 4 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 3 Recap

In the 3rd episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Nicole Scherzinger, DeRay Davis, and Russell Peters. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Alex Miranda. Among the ‘singers’, we have Howard Young (Doctor), Mario Bryant (Supermarket Clerk), Farah Mitha (Yogi), Connor Waldman (Jock), Heather DeLoach (Bee Girl), and Angeline Cortez (Biker).

After the Lip Sync Challenge, Howard and Mario are eliminated, although Mario can sing really well. Alex then progresses to Unlock My Life where Farah (another good singer) is eliminated. Secret Studio sees Connor going home, followed by Heather in Interrogation. In the final round, Alex decides to pocket whatever she has earned until now and not take any risk for the grand cash prize. The final remaining singer Angeline performs a duet with Nicole Scherzinger and it is revealed that she is a terrible singer!

