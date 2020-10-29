Following a brief hiatus, ‘I Can See Your Voice’, hosted by Ken Jeong, returned with its fourth episode this week. The game show is all about recognizing a bad singer — without ever hearing them. A contestant enters the stage and s/he is presented with a mix of bad and good singers. There are six rounds for the participant to figure out their voices, and each win gives the player a chance to win $10,000. The contestant can win $100,000 in the sixth round if s/he wishes to risk all the earnings after the first five stages.

In the latest episode, we meet a player who also happens to be a single mom. She wishes to pocket the prize money so that she can buy her daughter a new home to live in. So how does she fare? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here is a rundown of the next episode.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 5 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 5 releases on November 4, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, and Finesse Mitchell, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Donny Osmond to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 5 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Pat Monahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Bob Saget. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Sahyli Fontalvo. Among the ‘singers’, we have Julian Mendoza (Knight), Heather Youmans (Tap Dancer), Angel Bonilla (Phlebotomist), Asia Ifield (Fashion Designer), Erick Esteban (Karaoke King), and Caleb Minter (Chef).

After the Lip Sync Challenge, Julian and Heather are eliminated, although both of them can sing really well. Sahyli then progresses to Unlock My Life where Angel (another good singer) is eliminated. Secret Studio sees Asia going home, followed by Erick in Interrogation. Both of them are terrible singers. In the final round, Sahyli decides to risk the money. The last man standing is The Chef and he gears up to sing with the legendary Pat Monahan. Sahyli makes the right guess as Caleb Minter is a fine singer who has gone on tours with Kanye West.

