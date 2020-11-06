In the latest episode of ‘I Can See Your Voice’, we meet a player named Ross who lands on the stage to raise money for a noble cause. He runs an organization that rescues whisker cats. And he wants to win enough cash so that he can help the facility rehabilitate more felines. So how does he fare? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here is a rundown of the next episode.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 6 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 6 releases on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Jesse McCartney, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Robin Thicke, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Robin Thicke to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 6 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, and Finesse Mitchell. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Ross. Among the ‘singers’, we have Jonathan Mouton (Choir Director), Katherine Reaves (Librarian), Elise Go

(Pop Princess), Ama Konadu (Record Label Executive), Marcus Smith (Mr. Security), and Jack Levic (Ghost Hunter).

After the Lip Sync Challenge, Jonathan and Katherine are eliminated, although both of them can sing really well. Ross then progresses to Unlock My Life where Elise (another good singer) is eliminated. Secret Studio sees Ama going home, followed by Marcus in Interrogation. Both of them are terrible singers.

After the first four rounds, Ross wins a cash prize of a total of $20, 000. In the final round, he decides to risk the money and aim for the highest amount — $1,00,000. The last man standing is Jack and Ross guesses that he is a good singer. But Jack has a terribly bad voice and Ross loses all the money he had won until now. However, the judges request the viewers, watching the show, to donate for Ross’s foundation that rescues whisker cats. Even singer Donny Osmond promises him that he would be making a donation.

Read More: Where is I Can See Your Voice Filmed?