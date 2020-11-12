In the latest episode of ‘I Can See Your Voice’, we meet a player named Emily, who hails from San Diego, California. Emily is a new mother and her four-month-old baby boy is named Carson. He was born during the quarantine of 2020. On the other hand, Emily works as an OT specialist and teaches kids with special needs. She aims to raise enough money for the children under her care. So how does she fare in the competition? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here is a rundown of the next episode.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 7 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 7 releases on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Joel McHale, Deon Cole, and Jeff Dye, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Adrienne Houghton to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 7 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ releases one weekly episode every Wednesday at the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes on your tv screens. The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 6 Recap

In the 6th episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Jesse McCartney, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Robin Thicke. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Emily Odegard. Among the ‘singers’, we have Angela Hutchinson (Poet), Justin Kroehler (Singer-Songwriter), Danielle Coupet (Boxer), Jasmine Chacon (Surfer), Megan Tibbits (Harpist), and Eric Michael Krop (Broadway Belter).

After the Lip Sync Challenge, Angela and Justin are eliminated, and luckily for Emily, both of them are bad singers. Emily then progresses to Unlock My Life where Danielle (a good singer) is eliminated. Secret Studio sees Jasmine going home, followed by Megan in Interrogation. Both of them are good singers.

After the first four rounds, Emily wins a cash prize of a total of $20, 000. In the final round, she decides to quit. She goes home with the cash prize. If she had decided to risk the money, she would have won the maximum cash prize. Well, why? The last man standing is Eric and it is revealed that he is actually a very good singer. He then proceeds to sing with Jesse McCartney and delivers a spectacular performance.

