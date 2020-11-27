The latest episode of ‘I Can See Your Voice’, which dropped on Thursday, November 26, 2020, happens to be a Thanksgiving special. Here, we meet a player named Tillman Robinson, whose daughter is in the Army. He has a grandson and wishes to use the cash prize to secure his college education. So how does he fare in the competition? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here is a rundown of the next episode.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 9 Release Date:

‘I Can See Your Voice’ Episode 9 releases on Monday, December 7, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The season wraps up with its 10th episode on December 9, 2020.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode sees guest panelists Robin Thicke, Nicole Byer, and Jeff Dye, joining judges Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton. Together, they test the chosen contestant’s limits as s/he attempts to identify the ‘false’ singers from real talents. The last-remaining singer then performs a duet with Robin Thicke to reveal whether s/he can sing or not.

How to Stream I Can See Your Voice Episode 9 Online?

‘I Can See Your Voice’ episode 9 can be watched on your tv screens by tuning into the above time slot on Fox. Just subscribe to the cabler with the help of a cable subscription and you can watch the episodes LIVE! The second option is to catch the show on the Fox official website. Otherwise, you can stream full episodes live or on-demand on Fox NOW, if you have a tv provider login. Already released episodes are streaming on Hulu. Live-streaming options for cord-cutters include DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, the celebrity panel helping the contestant includes Rick Springfield, Taye Diggs, and DeRay Davis. Joining them are the permanent panelists, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Cheryl Hines and ‘The Real’s Adrienne Houghton. The contestant is Tillman Robinson. Among the ‘singers’, we have Courtney Moore (Copycat Katy), Heath Hensley (Stuntman), Erik Escobar (Musical Bars), Brieanna Grace (Camp Counselor), Krystle Simmons (Cruise Ship Singer), and Candice Callins (Gamer).

After the Lip Sync Challenge, Courtney and Heath are eliminated. While Courtney is a terrible singer, Heath is really good. Tillman then progresses to Unlock My Life where Eric (a bad singer) is eliminated. Secret Studio sees Brieanna going home, followed by Krystle in Interrogation. Both of them are good singers.

After the first four rounds, Tillman wins a cash prize of a total of $20, 000. In the final round, he decides to not try his luck any further. He says that he wants to leave with whatever he has won until now. In fact, this is a wise decision on Tillman’s part. Why? The last-standing ‘singer’, Gamer, turns out to be terrible! Even the judges advise Tillman to quit and as we see, he makes a good choice by listening to the panel!

