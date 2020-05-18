Moving back and forth in time, ‘I Know This Much Is True‘ tells the story of two brothers whose lives are powerfully intertwined. Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and Dominik has been looking out for him his whole life. The situation reaches the worst point when Thomas cuts off his hand as an act of protest against the Gulf Wars. He is thrown into a maximum-security federal hospital, which is a whole lot different environment from the facilities that Thomas is used to.

In the second episode, Dominik is determined to get his brother out of there, but he realizes that the situation is out of his control now. What happens in the next episode? Will he find some way out of this trouble, or will he finally give up and surrender his brother’s responsibility to the state?

I Know This Much Is True Episode 3 Release Date

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Episode 3 is set to release on May 24, 2020, at 9 pm ET.

Where to Stream I Know This Much Is True Episode 3 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 3 Spoilers

Thomas’s social worker, Lisa Sheffer, tells Dominik that after the 15-day stay at Hatch, a review board will assess his brother’s situation. Then, the decision will be made to keep him at Hatch for the next year or to let him go back to Settle. In the next episode of ‘I Know This Much Is True’, we’ll get to see what’s in store for Thomas. Dr. Patel had said that she was making some progress with him. Will this get better in two weeks, or will another of Thomas’s bouts be his undoing this time?

Apart from the challenges and losses in their adulthoods, the show also has a thread running back into the past. In the first episode, we saw their household’s situation and how their step-father treated them when they were children. In the second episode, we saw the trip to New York and how Dominik felt about it. In the third episode, we expect a similar flashback that throws some light on the nature of their relationship and Dominik’s state of mind about being responsible for his brother. It might jump a few years ahead, and the adolescence of the twins can come into focus.

Apart from this, we also expect to know more about Hatch. Clearly, Dominik is wary of the place. His brother had been in a facility before, but this one makes him as agitated as Thomas. Is Dominik paranoid about it? Is Lisa Sheffer right in saying that it might actually be a good place for Thomas? Or is there something about the whole thing that rubs Dominik the wrong way? Will his intuition be proven correct?

