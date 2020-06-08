After weaving a turbulent tale of two brothers who have to struggle against death and disease, which seems to have a constant hold on their family, ‘I Know This Much Is True‘ will come to an end the next week with its sixth and final episode. Over the course of five episodes, the show has posed a number of questions for the characters, as well as the audience. Some secrets were revealed in the fifth episode where Dominik finally gets around to reading his grandfather’s novel.

He discovers that his grandfather was not the kind, gentle and great person that her mother had told them about. He was violent, arrogant, and also, a rapist. He had hurt everyone in his life, from his brother to his own wife, whom he had married by force. While Dominik is appalled by his grandfather’s behaviour, he is more disturbed by the fact that there happen to be some similarities between them. Before he can finish the story, he is distracted by the new information about Hatch that can get Thomas out. Against everyone’s recommendation, he brings his brother back home. But is it the right decision?

I Know This Much Is True Episode 6 Release Date

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Episode 6 is set to release on June 14, 2020, at 9 pm ET.

Where to Stream I Know This Much Is True Episode 6 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 6 Spoilers

At the end of the fifth episode, things finally start to get better for Dominik. He succeeds in getting Thomas out of the abusive environment at Hatch and takes him back home. However, throughout this process, he meets with the strong disapproval of Sheffer, who had otherwise been very supportive of him, as well as Dr Patel, who had been sympathetic of Thomas as well as Dominik.

Considering that they didn’t know about the report at Hatch, it is understandable that they thought it was a good place for Thomas to be at. However, this doesn’t mean that they are wrong when it comes to Thomas’s safety. Sheffer, as well as the review board, makes it clear that Thomas should be in a facility where he is taken care of by professionals. Now that Dominik has taken over this responsibility, how will it turn out for them? Will his good intentions prevent the fatal outcome of his act?

Another thing that the finale will resolve is the identity of Dominik and Thomas’ real father. Though they had a father-figure in the form of Ray, the twins never grew fond of him. His strict behaviour towards Thomas also angered Dominik, and despite the considerably stable relationship between them, he could never quite accept him as his father. Now that he has started to read his grandfather’s book, he might get some hint about the identity of his real father and find out why he was not there when they needed him.

Read More: I Know This Much Is True Filming Locations