The first episode of ‘I Know This Much Is True‘ shows us the complicated lives of Thomas and Dominic. They are entangled with each other, since birth, and have faced one difficulty after another. The show focuses on different phases of their lives and gives their story to us piece by piece, which we have to put together to understand the whole picture.

After gently nudging us towards an emotional well, the episode forcefully pushes us into it with the ending. We become helpless spectators of the heart-breaking plight of Thomas and the desperate struggle of Dominic to help him. We have to wait a whole week to find out if Dominic will get his brother out of there or will Thomas have to face the horror of the place.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 2 Release Date

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Episode 2 is set to release on May 17, 2020, at 9 pm ET.

Where to Stream I Know This Much Is True Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 2 Spoilers

At the end of the first episode, Thomas is transferred from Settle to a maximum-security prison. It is pretty clear that it is neither safe nor a stable environment for him. In the next episode, we will find Dominic trying to get his brother out of there and back where he belongs. He mentions his social worker and his doctor, both of whom are deemed unavailable at the moment. In Episode 2, we will get to meet them and see how empathetic they are to Thomas.

After Thomas cuts off his hand in the public library, he comes to the attention of the media, and they seem pretty desperate at getting his story. It would certainly make for a juicy piece in their newspaper and primetime segments, but Dominic is not ready to expose his brother to further scrutiny than he already has to endure. However, this isn’t something that he can shrug off with just one “no”. They will come back, and we’ll see what tricks they resort to in order to get their way.

We also expect some more flashbacks into the past and delve deeper into the relationship between the brothers. The early stages of Thomas’s illness will be the focus, along with the skewering perceptions of the people around him. Dominic’s personal life will also take center stage as we get to know more about how he feels to be in a perpetual struggle to keep his brother safe. He also mentions Joy, his girlfriend, and we’ll get to understand the equation between them, especially considering that Dominic still seems to be in love with his ex-wife, Dessa.

