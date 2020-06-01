The fourth episode of ‘I Know This Much Is True’ brought a lot of downs for Dominik. He had barely recovered from the accident when a fall worsened his condition and he was bed-ridden, falling in and out of sleep throughout the days. This also led him to miss Thomas’s hearing, who now has to spend another year at Hatch. And as far as Dominik knows his brother, he has no doubt that Thomas won’t survive there for so long.

But what can he do now, especially when he can’t even get out of bed. This thought-process also leads him to come clean to Joy and tell her that he knows she has been cheating on him. When all seems to be going bad, an unexpected turn of events brings forth a familiar face from the past.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 5 Release Date

‘I Know This Much Is True’ Episode 5 is set to release on June 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET.

Where to Stream I Know This Much Is True Episode 5 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

I Know This Much Is True Episode 5 Spoilers

At the end of a very trying episode for Dominik, we find Nedra coming back into the picture. She had appeared in the first episode. It was when Thomas was still in Settle and their mother was still alive. She had given a manuscript written by their grandfather to Dominik who wanted to translate it from Italian to English for her. He had given it to Nedra, but when things got complicated between them, she vanished without a trace and the manuscript was gone as well.

In the next episode, Dominik will find out more about his mother’s side of the family, and maybe even get to know who his real father is. The show had dropped some hints in the first episode, when Nedra told Dominik about the parts she had translated and how they made her feel. One thing is for certain, whatever Dominik finds in this story will not make him happy. In anything, it will only reinforce his beliefs about his own cursed life as well as that of his family.

Another thing that the episode is to touch upon is Thomas’s situation in Hatch. It had become clear enough in the third episode that he was not being treated well there. He also made allegations of rape, but because he is schizophrenic, people are less likely to believe him. This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that he is making it all up. Now that he is not going anywhere, will he try to adapt to the surroundings or will things get much worse for him? If so, then how will Dominik find out about it and how will he help his brother, if he can at all?

Read More: I Know This Much Is True Filming Locations