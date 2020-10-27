TLC’s latest cringe-fest, ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’, follows the journeys of four different couples, involved in weird “love triangles.” Well, the third wheel in these relationships happens to be the mothers of the respective guys. The moms are so overprotective, that they end up meddling — a bit too much — in their sons’ love lives. In fact, the premiere of the show gives us a gist of the drama that will unfold in the following episodes. For instance, episode 1 sees a mum helping her son to buy lingerie to spice up his sex life. On the other hand, another crashes her son’s Valentine’s Day date. Well, if you are already done with the first episode, then it’s time to check out the details of the next part!

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 2 Release Date:

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 2 releases on November 1, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on TLC.

Where to Stream I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at 10 pm ET. New episodes will roll out at the same time slot every Sunday night. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website or downloading the TLC Go App. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 2 Spoilers

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 2 is titled ‘You’re Not Invited’. In the episode, we see Matt wanting to spend Valentine’s Day with his mum. On the other hand, Shekeb does not invite his mother to date night. Justina starts off with her wedding plans, which are overtaken by her future mother-in-law Annette.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 introduces us to the four couples and the mums of the guys. We meet Kim and Matt, and his mom, Kelly, who often meddles in the pair’s private lives since they share Matt’s childhood bedroom in the house. Although the duo later moves out into the backyard, Kelly keeps on dropping by. Kim eventually starts feeling that she is the third wheel in the threesome. And, she is unhappy that Matt likes sitting at home and drinking tea rather than going out with her.

On the other hand, Shekeb and Emily have been dating for three years now. But Shekeb’s mother, Laila, creates multiple problems. Laila had always wanted a Muslim bride since she is from Afganistan. But Emily is from Korea. In fact, Laila is so frustrated that she even interferes when Emily and Shekeb discuss their Vanteline’s Day plans. Shekeb is confused about how to make both the women happy. He suggests that he will take out Emily in the morning and then dine with his mother at night. But Emily is not convinced. She wants to be together with Shekeb the entire day. Meanwhile, Laila points out to Emily that she will always be the number one woman in her son’s life.

