In the latest episode of TLC’s ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’, titled ‘You’re Not Invited’, Matt expresses his wish to spend Valentine’s Day with his mum. On the other hand, Shekeb asks his mother to not interfere in his date night. Justina tries to plan her upcoming wedding but the preparations are taken over by her to-be MIL, Annette. Well, if you are already done with the 2nd episode, then it’s time to check out the details of the next part!

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 3 Release Date:

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 3 releases on November 8, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT, on TLC.

Where to Stream I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 3 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at 10 pm ET. New episodes will roll out at the same time slot every Sunday night. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website or downloading the TLC Go App. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 3 Spoilers

‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ episode 3 is titled ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’. In the episode, “Emily reacts to Shekeb ditching her to tend to his mother. Stephanie finds herself struggling to win Liz’s acceptance. Jason shares bad news with his mum” — as outlined by TLC.

I Love a Mama’s Boy Episode 2 Recap

Matt and Kim had moved in with the former’s mum Kelly after their house was burned down. They believed it was the best idea if they wanted to save some cash. But now, Kim is uncomfortable after seeing Matt’s close bond with his mother. Matt tries to please both the women but his efforts do not produce any result.

Things become even more awkward when Kelly steps in to give Matt some relationship advice. She even suggests that they both go lingerie shopping! When Matt gifts the robe he buys with Kelly to Kim on Valentine’s day, she is happy. But when she learns the truth behind the gesture, she loses her calm. To make matters worse, Kelly buys the same robe and walks in while donning it! Later, he spends the night having tea with his mum rather than making some time for Kim.

As for Shekeb and Emily, he decides to spend Valentine’s Day together with his mum Laila and his girlfriend. Clearly, Emily is not happy with this plan. During the outing, Laila expresses her dislike for Emily’s wardrobe. When Emily asks Laila why the latter hates her so much, Laila states point-blank that their relationship won’t last. Later, Shekeb goes to a restaurant with Emily when he gets a call from Laila. Laila claims that she is hurt and needs her son by her side.

