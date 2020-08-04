Arabella has had a tough journey in ‘I May Destroy You,’ but the woman has been resilient. From trying to reclaim autonomy over her body, after the sexual assault, to starting to go to therapy – Arabella has done it all. In the last episode, we see the investigation is at a standstill, and Arabella travels to Ostia, to take her mind off things. However, a violent confrontation with Biagio results in a transformative experience for Arabella who walks into the sea and possibly emerges as a new person. So, what happens in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming installment.

I May Destroy You Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘I May Destroy You’ Episode 10 is slated to release on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 9 PM ET. The upcoming episode is titled “The Cause the Cure.”

Where to Stream I May Destroy You?

‘I May Destroy You’ is on HBO, meaning you can catch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, head to HBO Now or HBO Go, which are the network’s streaming sites. Cord cutters are on the rise, and options have been made available to them, like DirecTV. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream and watch the series by adding the HBO pack to their existing plans. After a week-long trial period, it costs $14.99 per month.

I May Destroy You Episode 10 Spoilers:

Simon lets something slip, and Arabella shows up to confront her mother. Some painful and suppressed memories bubble to the surface. Even as she grapples with the consequences, we see how Kwame’s bender leads him to Tyrone.

I May Destroy You Episode 9 Recap:

The series once again questions who is to blame as Terry, Kwame, and Arabella are out celebrating Halloween. Kwame is somewhat subdued and unwilling to trudge along, but Terry is in high spirits. Arabella and Kwame get to talking about him having penetrative sex with a woman under pretenses and then telling her he is gay. The conversation escalates to Arabella being rather hostile. Terry tries to step in to say to her that Kwame has gone through a sexual assault too, and is vulnerable at the moment.

However, Arabella is not in a mood to hear anything. She tells him that just because he is vulnerable doesn’t mean that he should make others feel vulnerable. Arabella might be very sure of the bright line between right and wrong at the moment, but our protagonist turns the critique on herself when she finds the ultrasound photo from an old abortion. There is no regret on her part, but she realizes that right and wrong are not worlds apart, and people have errors in judgment.

After all, Arabella did lock Kwame in a room at a party, and she makes her apologies to him. The two bury the misunderstanding and become friends, long enough until Kwame goes off. He’s still into the no-strings-attached hooking up phase, to discover the range of his sexuality. Time and again, ‘I May Destroy You’ forces us to contemplate the complexities of human nature and choices.

Read More: Most Shocking Sexual Assault Movies