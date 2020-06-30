‘I May Destroy You‘ is the new series which boldly takes us into the murky landscape of hookup culture, and explores ideas of consent. We meet a writer who goes out to party with her friends because she’s having a writer’s block. However, the entire night becomes a blurry memory for her, and by the time she wakes up, she can only vaguely remember what happened. As our protagonist, Arabella, sets about trying to piece the puzzle together, she comes across the horrifying fact that she’s been assaulted. At that moment, she knows her life has changed forever, and she has to live with this truth.

The previous episode decides to go to a flashback, during a time when Arabella had not been assaulted. Her carefree attitude stands in stark contrast with how we have seen her after the incident. It is an insightful detour about her life of partying and her friend circle. So, what happens in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information on when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

I May Destroy You Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘I May Destroy You’ Episode 5 is slated to release on July 6, 2020, at 9 PM ET. The upcoming episode is titled “…It Just Came Up.”

Where to Stream I May Destroy You?

‘I May Destroy You’ is on HBO, meaning you can catch it with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, head to HBO Now or HBO Go, which are the network’s streaming sites. Cord cutters are on the rise and options have been made available to them, like DirecTV. Amazon Prime subscribers can stream and watch the series by adding the HBO pack to their existing plans. After a week-long trial period, it costs $14.99 per month.

I May Destroy You Episode 5 Spoilers:

The episode sees Arabella reassessing a sexual encounter with Zain. After all, the memories of her assault have put her on the defensive, where she has to rethink or put a lot of thought into any action. Following a promising new lead in the investigation, Arabella decides to open up to Biagio about her assault.

I May Destroy You Episode 4 Recap:

The episode sees how tough a time Arabella has dealing with the memories of her sexual assault. She tries to find comfort with Zain, the ghostwriter. However, when the two end up having sex, which is a way for Arabella to gain control over her body, Zain takes his condom off without telling her. Arabella does let him off the hook, but hopefully, she realizes how problematic the move was.

On the other hand, Kwame faces an assault while looking for some romance. We see how hard it is for a black gay man to date, and Kwame’s experiences leave us asking about how many victims and instances of victimizations are around us. Although he wants to pour his heart out to Arabella, he knows her own assault must be weighing on her mind. The episode tenderly navigates between the two characters, and we cannot wait to learn more about their stories in the coming episodes.

